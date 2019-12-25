Races

Mountain Lion, Secretive Force, Prevalent Force and Stone House please

Mountain Lion, Secretive Force, Prevalent Force and Stone House pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 25)

Inner sand:

600m: Sadaqat (rb) 40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Bahurubah (S.K. Paswan), Bravado (rb) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Aleef (Vishwanath), Al Buraaq (T.S. Jodha) 44.5. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Imaan) (Kiran Rai), Michigan Melody (P. Ramesh) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Indian Star (Manish R), Stone House (Kiran Rai) 1-14.5, 600/42. They moved fluently. Peluche (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Mountain Lion (Chetan G) 1-14, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Miniver Rose (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Psychic Warrior (P. Mani) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Prevalent Force (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased.

1600m: Secretive Force (R. Pradeep) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively.

