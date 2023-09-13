Mojito, Miss American Pie and Malet Spring excel

September 13, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - PUNE:

Mojito, Miss American Pie, and Malet Spring excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 13) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Sovereign Grey (rb), Goddess Of Dawn (Nazil) 38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Prince O War (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Arbitrage (Gore) 37. Pressed. Serrano (Parmar) 37. Moved well. Transcend (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Juliana (Bhawani) 42. Easy.

800m: Neilina (app) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Ashwa Magadheera (Merchant) 56, 600/41. Easy. Believe (Neeraj) 57, 600/43. Easy. Exuma (Parmar), Moonshot (Dhebe) 51, 600/38. Former ended two lengths in front. Miss American Pie (Parmar), Pure (Dhebe) 51, 600/38. Former who finished five lengths ahead maintains winning form. Street Sense (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Phanta (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Pride’s Angel (Srinath) 57, 600/42. Easy. Rambler (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Good. Mojito (Parmar) 48, 600/36. Excellent display. Chat (Nazil), Mighty Wings (Shahrukh) 56, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Superimpose (Dashrath), Lady Di (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Silver Steps (Zeeshan), Lord Murphy (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Sensibility (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Whatsinaname (J. Chinoy) 55, 600/40. Worked freely. Nairobi (Prasad) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Malet Spring (H.M. Akshay), Kanya Rashi (Srinath) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and finished five lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. Hela (app) 51, 600/38. Urged. Rising Power (Mustakim), Yawar (S. Chinoy) 57, 600/42. They were level. Come Back Please (Prasad) 55, 600/40. Easy. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Spiritual Rock (Dashrath) 57, 600/42. Easy. Northern Lights (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Lazarus (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Yarmouth (Peter), Balius Warrior (V. Bunde) 1-8,800/54, 600/41. Former was pushed and finished six lengths ahead. Wild Spirit (Aniket) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Ultimo (Neeraj), Superlative (Dashrath) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former was one length superior. Glacier (Neeraj), Nelson River (Dashrath) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Galloping Ahead (rb) 1-24, 600/42. Moved freely. Endurance (C.S. Jodha), Pyrrhus (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1400m: Tess (C. Umesh) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 800/54, 600/41. Shaped well.

1600m: Capucine (Trevor) , Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely. Bugatti (Kirtish), Des Marquis (N. Bhosale) 1-57, 1200/1-27, 600/42. Pair moved together freely.

2000m: Supernatural (Tevor) 2-26, 1600/1-57, 800/57, 600/43. Moved fluently. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 2-26, 1400/1-43, 600/44. Easy.