Misty, Sea The Sun and Baby Bazooka impress

November 30, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Mumbai:

Misty, Sea The Sun and Baby Bazooka impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 30) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Golden Kingdom (Srinath) 39. Moved freely.

800m: 2/y/o Esconido (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Impunity (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Easy. Rue St Honore (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Bohemian Rhapsody (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Note. Mysterious Girl (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. Adonis (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Worked well. Son Of A Gun (J. Chinoy) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Lion King (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Generosity (Trevor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Shaped well.  2/y/o Jade (C. Umesh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Eaton Square (Yash) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Senorita D (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was far superior. Endurance (Mansoor), Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Misty (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Balthazar (Bhawani), Moon Belle (rb) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Sea The Sun (N. Bhosale) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Moved well. Enabler (Yash), Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Capucine (N. Bhosale), Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level.

