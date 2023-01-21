Mirra, Adjustment, Silvarius, Peyo, Alcides Synergy and Polished Girl shine

January 21, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mirra, Adjustment, Silvarius, Peyo, Alcides Synergy and Polished Girl shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 21).

Inner sand:

600m: Golden Guest (A. Chawan) 40. Strode out well.

1000m: Alaskan Jewel (B. Paswan) 1-7, 600/39.5. Moved well. Marzgovel (Darshan), Makiwa (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sociable (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Tiger Returns (Rayan) 1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Crown Consort (Suraj), Hoofed Wonder (Shinde) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Polished Girl (Suraj), Love (Shinde) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. Former impressed while the latter joined at 600m and finished three lengths behind.

Outer sand:

600m: Blackstone (rb), Tigerking (rb) 44. Former showed out. Caracas (A. Imran) 46. Easy. Irish Coffee (rb), Goodtime Indeed (rb) 44. They finished together. Empress Bella (Naveen K) 45.5. Moved freely. Chisox (rb) 43.5. Maintains form. Queenstown (A. Imran) 43. Pleased.

1000m: Del Mar (rb) 1-14, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-15, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Macron (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-12, 600/43.5. Impressed. Alcides Synergy (A. Imran) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Flying Brave (Rayan) 1-13.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Countrys Jewel (Naveen K), Silent Trigger (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Ooh La La (rb), Chiraag (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mystikos (Aliyar), She’s A Lady (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mystic Eye (S.K. Paswan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Impressed. Konabos (S. Shareef) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Worked well. Santorino (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Flying Quest (rb), Dawn Rising (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Peyo (Suraj) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. A good display. Wild Emperor (A. Imran), Southern Force (Rayan) 1-40, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former moved impressively while the latter joined at 1,000m and finished three lengths behind. Silvarius (Antony) 1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Adjustment (Shinde) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Aherne (Girish) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Worked well. Chain Of Thoughts (Indrajeet), Green Channel (Salman K) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Mirra (Antony) 1-54, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Retains form.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Cool Rider (Likith) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out smartly. Star Glory (Suraj) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Took a good jump. Cavallini (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38. Impressed. Queen Regnant (Darshan), Serai (Aliyar), Southern Chrome (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 43.5. First two named were the pick. By The Book (A. Imran) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Took a smart Jump. Regal Aristocracy (Aliyar) 1-27, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well.