Makhtoob, Bushtops, Kariega and La Rondine impress

Makhtoob, Bushtops, Kariega and La Rondine impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug.7) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Turaco (Pranil) 37.5. Moved well. Fountainhead (Aniket) 38.5. Urged. Moonshine (Rupesh), Mighty Warrior (Bhawani) 40. Pair level. Tenerife (V.Jodha) 37.5. Moved well. Saltbae (Kamble) 41. Easy.

800m: Adjudicate (rb) 52, 600/39.5. Moved fluently. Arrecife (rb) 54, 600/40. Easy. Macau (rb), Solider Of Fortune (Nazil) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Dancing Jade (Kaviraj) 50, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Awesome One (Yash), Odessa (Kamble) 52, 600/38.5. Pair moved level freely. Auburn (Mahesh), Castilian (Akshay) 51.5, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Bushtops (rb) 48, 600/36.5. Excelled. Bernice (V.Jodha), Raweno (Kuldeep) 55, 600/40. Both were level. Run Forest Run (Neeraj) 55, 600/40.5. Easy. Qalandar (Ayyar), Flying Dragon (Mosin) 53, 600/39. Former superior. Whomakestherules (Yash) 52, 600/38.5. Worked well. Power Of Thor (S.Chinoy) 51.5, 600/38. Urged. Makati (Aniket) 55, 600/40. Easy. Namaqua (Sandesh) 51, 600/36.5. Retains form. Lion King (Neeraj), Alpine Dancer (rb) 53, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Ithaca (Hamir), Honourable Eyes (Raghuveer) 51, 600/37. They were urged and ended level. Thomas Hardy (K.Kadam) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Arabian Storm (Kuldeep) 49.5, 600/37. Good. St. Andrews (Ayyar), Sawgrass (H.G.Rathod) 49, 600/36. Former finished three lengths ahead. Black Cherry (S.Chinoy) 50, 600/37. Pressed. Rogue One (Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Dream (Ayyar), Aurelia (H.G.Rathod) 51.5, 600/38. Former was three lengths better. Julio Cesaro (J.Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Sasakwa (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Easy. Dazzling Star (Sandesh) 51, 600/38. Good. Timeless Deeds (S.Chinoy) 49, 600/36. Pleased. Pablo (Niranjan) 51.5, 600/37.5. Moved freely. Hyannis (Yash) 52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Adeline (C.S.Jodha), Chosen One (V.Jodha) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Shae (Sandesh) 53, 600/39. Good. Brilliant Gold (C.S.Jodha), Divija (V.Jodha) 51.5, 600/38.5. Pair moved together freely. Star Councillor (Jaykumar) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Between Friends (Late Capone) (Mosin) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved fluently. Trouvaille (C.S.Jodha), Kildare (V.Jodha) 1-3.5, 800/49.5, 600/37. Former made up three lengths and finished level freely. Note former. Periwinkle (Neeraj), Copper Queen (Mosin) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Pair moved freely. Seventh Mile (Kharadi), Arrowhead (Pradeep) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. New England (Sandesh) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Shaped well. Makhtoob (C.S.Jodha), Gold Medalist (V.Jodha) 1-3, 800/48.5, 600/37. Former started four lengths behind and comfortably finished level on the outside. Former to note.

1200m: Gods Plan (Akshay), Victorious Spirit (Mahesh) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former who was four lengths behind at the start easily covered the leeway and finished four lengths ahead. Kareiga (Mahesh), La Rondine (Akshay) 1-17.5, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/36.5. They were well in hand and finished level. Both are in good shape. Bronx (Neeraj) 1-26, 600/42. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: See The Sunrise (S.Amit), Divine Timing (Ayyar) and Pezula (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Trio moved freely. Zanzibaar (S.J.Sunil) 1-5, 600/38. Jumped out well. Jager Bomb (Raghuveer), Memorable Eyes (Dashrath) and Grand Eyes (rb) 1-7, 600/38. They jumped out well and finished in close order. Gallant Star (Yash), Galloping Star (Kamble) 1-10, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely.