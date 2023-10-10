HamberMenu
Lord And Master and Son Of A Gun please

October 10, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - PUNE:

Lord And Master and Son Of A Gun pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Attained (Shelar) 40. Easy. Street Sense (V. Bunde), Dalasan (Nazil) 40. Pair level. Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely. Ugly Truth (Ajinkya) 39. Worked freely.

800m: Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Good. Yawar (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Tarzan (rb) 52, 600/39. Stretched. Almas (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Demetrius (rb) 52, 600/39. Urged. Capitolium (C. Umesh), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Jendayi (Chouhan), King’s Retreat (app) 57, 600/43. Both are easy. Lord And Master (Srinath) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Blaze Carson (H. Gore) 57, 600/43. Easy. Little Minister (Merchant), Dufy (P. Naidu) 51, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Dowsabel (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Dali Swirl (P. Naidu) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Cipher (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Des Marquis (Chouhan), Jamari (C. Umesh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. They were easy. Tee Tee Dee (H.M. Akshay), Kanya Rashi (Srinath) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They were pushed and the former ended one length in front.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil), 2/y/o A dark bay filly (Multitude/Fortaleza) (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Windermere (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Moved freely.

