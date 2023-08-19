Last Wish claims the Leading Stud Trophy

August 19, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - BENGALURU

Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni’s Last Wish (Antony up) won the Leading Stud Trophy the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Aug 19). The winner is trained by Neil Devaney. Jockey Antony won three races on the day.

Leading individual owner: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd, (prize money of Rs. 85,36,404).

Leading joint owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP and Miss. Anita J. Captain, (prize money of Rs. 1,67,71,758).

Champion trainer: S. Attaollahi (18 wins).

Champion jockey: Akshay Kumar (29 wins).

Champion Indian jockey claiming allowance: Inayat (five wins).

Leading stud farm: Kunigal (23 wins).

Horse of the season: Northern Lights (3 starts, 3 wins), (prize money of Rs. 28,33,320).

Champion horse: Jamari (prize money of Rs. 1,67,71,758).

Leading tipster (newspaper): The Hindu (58 winners and 39 second chance winners).

The results

1. BETWAY WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY PLATE: ULTIMATE CHANCE (G. Vivek) 1, Chiraag (Inayat) 2, Mega Success (Vivek) 3 and Elite Agent (Angad) 4. 2-1/2, Snk and 1-1/2. 1m 27.59s. Rs. 28 (w), 13, 14 and 28 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 62, FP: 98, Q: 43, Trinella: 781, Exacta: 2,011. Favourite: Chiraag.

Owners: Mr. Girish Baliga & Mr. Subash Baliga. Trainer: S. Dominic..

2. RACING OFFICIALS TROPHY (Div. II): CAESARS PALACE (S. Shareef) 1, Breeze Bluster (Akshay K) 2, Super Sapphire (Trevor) 3 and Cat Whiskers (G. Vivek) 4. 3-1/2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 12.60s. Rs. 236 (w), 33, 13 and 13 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 52, FP: 2,418, Q: 316, Trinella: 3,765, Exacta: 7,192. Favourite: Cat Whiskers.

Owner: Mr. H.R. Pai. Trainer: M. Rajendra Singh.

3. SAYONARA STAKES: MILLBROOK (S. John) 1, The Strikingly (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Chinky Pinky (R. Pradeep) 3 and Burst Of Blaze (B. Nayak) 4. 5-3/4, 9-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 26.01s. Rs. 19 (w), 10, 12 and 32 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 63, FP: 88, Q: 42, Trinella: 636, Exacta: 5,861. Favourite: Millbrook.

Owners: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co Ltd rep. by Mr & Mrs. Dilip Thomas’. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY: NORWEGIAN WOOD (Antony) 1, Regal Aristocracy (Neeraj) 2, Stravinsky (Trevor) 3 and High Tribute (Hindu S) 4. 1-1/4, 5 and 9-3/4. 1m 37.15s. Rs. 57 (w), 14, 28 and 13 (p), SHP: 108, THP: 39, FP: 1,070, Q: 395, Trinella: 4,751, Exacta: 33,728. Favourite: Imperial Gesture.

Owners: Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, Mr. Sanjay Datta Gupta, Mrs. Manisha Balay & Mr. Shouryabrata Mandal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. LEADING OWNER TROPHY: MICHIGAN MELODY (S. John) 1, Golden Time (Inayat) 2, Chisox (Shreyas S) 3 and Ultimate Striker (G. Vivek) 4. 2, Lnk and 1-1/2. 1m 12.46s. Rs. 23 (w), 13, 12 and 21 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 63, FP: 51, Q: 32, Trinella: 290, Exacta: 1,019. Favourite: Michigan Melody.

Owner: Mr. Satish G. Kundapur. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

6. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY: VICTORIA PUNCH (Antony) 1, Top Dancer (Hindu S) 2, Nikolina (Akshay K) 3 and Wild Emperor (Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 41.19s. Rs. 82 (w), 21, 15 and 14 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 50, FP: 384, Q; 169, Trinella: 1,827, Exacta: 2,766. Favourite: Wild Emperor.

Owner: Mr. Ananda C. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

7. LEADING STUD TROPHY: LAST WISH (Antony) 1, Shamrock (Akshay K) 2, Yukan (Trevor) 3 and Sea Lion (J.H. Arul) 4. 1/2, 6-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 28.23s. Rs. 67 (w), 14, 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 44, FP: 124, Q: 53, Trinella: 282, Exacta: 1,268. Favourite: Shamrock.

Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

Note: The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club, have decided to cancel the last race of the day, due to heavy rain, rendering the race track not conducive for racing.

Jackpot: Rs. 25,712 (nine tkts) (paid on 4 legs); Treble (i): 424 (22 tkts); (ii): 561 (26 tkts) (paid on 2 legs).