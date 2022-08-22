Lagarde bags the Nizam’s Gold Cup

Trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s ward Lagarde, ridden by P. Trevor, won the Nizam’s Gold Cup, the feature event of Monday’s (Aug. 22) races.

The winner is owned by M/s. Rama Seshu Eyunni, K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd.

Trainer R.H. Sequeira saddled three winners of the day.

Jockey Akshay Kumar rode the 800th winner of his riding career, through Crimson Rose, in the first race today.

1. SILVER PHANTOM PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): CRIMSON ROSE (Akshay Kumar) 1, The Thunder (Uday Kiran) 2, Ivanhoe (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Protocol (Abhay Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m 15. 26s. ₹23 (w), 13, 36 and 15 (p). SHP: 131, THP: 42, SHW: 13 and 85, FP: 354, Q: 286, Tanala: 1,574. Favourite: Hugh Capet.

Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. HIMAYAT SAGAR CUP (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CABELLO (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Precious Gift (Santosh Raj) 2, Different (Khurshad Alam) 3 and Happy Go Lucky (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m 8. 56s. ₹58 (w), 15, 97 and 20 (p). SHP: 577, THP: 51, SHW: 23 and 54, FP: 4,519, Q: 2,066, Tanala: 48,143. Favourite: Happy Go Lucky.

Owners: Mr. Teegala Vijender Reddy & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

3. NIZAM’S GOLD CUP (Gr.2) (2,000m), 4-y-o & upward: LAGARDE (Trevor) 1, Towering Presence (Abhay Singh) 2 and Sea Lion (Akshay Kumar) 3. 9-3/4 and 2. 2m 5. 25s. ₹11 (w), SHP: 37, FP: 35. Favourite: Lagarde.

Owners: M/s. Rama Seshu Eyunni, K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

4. SILVER PHANTOM PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): JURAMENTO (Akshay Kumar) 1, Yaletown (Surya Prakash) 2, Dyanoosh (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Clefairy (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1/2, Hd and 2-1/2. 1m 14. 85s. ₹25 (w), 14, 15 and 32 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 86, SHW: 17 and 24, FP: 88, Q: 61, Tanala: 1,835. Favourite: Clefairy.

Owners: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Mr. M. Pradeep Kumar, Mr. Syed Ainuddin Arif & Mr. Rafaat Hussain. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. KHAMMAM PLATE (1,100m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): RISING QUEEN (Md. Ismail) 1, Hard To Toss (Akshay Kumar) 2, Full Volume (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Angel Tesoro (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 7. 34s. ₹79 (w), 18, 16 and 11 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 57, SHW: 39 and 23, FP: 501, Q: 171, Tanala: 1,336. Favourite: City Of Bliss.

Owners: Mr. M. Rafeeq Iqbal, Mr. G.B. R. Prasad & Mr. K.S.N. Murthy. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

6. CHARMINAR CUP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): KANCHA (Abhay Singh) 1, Coming Home (D.S. Deora) 2, Briar Ridge (P. Sai Kumar) 3and Hot Seat (Md. Ismail) 4. Not run: Palandino. Hd, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 15.47s. ₹35 (w), 15, 13 and 11 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 56, SHW: 21 and 14, FP: 126, Q: 73, Tanala: 260. Favourite: Briar Ridge.

Owners: Mr. Kishore M. Dingra & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

7. HILL FORT PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): STAR CRUISE (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Good Tidings (Akshay Kumar) 2, Charmer (Nakhat Singh) 3 and N R I Ruby (Santosh Raj) 4. Hd, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 15. 96s. ₹20 (w), 14, 14 and 31 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 75, SHW: 15 and 22, FP: 55, Q: 35, Tanala: 410. Favourite: Star Cruise.

Owner: Mr. Ch Naga Nancharayya. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹16,396 (22 tkts.), 30%: 3,155 (49 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 664 (61 tkts.), (ii) 2,428 (73 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 450 (91 tkts.), (ii) 658 (110 tkts.).