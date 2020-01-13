Races

Knotty Ash, Electra, Sherwin and Nisus please

Knotty Ash, Electra, Sherwin and Nisus pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 13)

Inner sand:

600m: Allsettogo (Srinath) 40. Strode out well.

1000m: Roma Victor (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Easy. Desert Combat (Antony) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Legend Is Back (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Sherwin (Suraj), General Patton (S. John) 1-14, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Knotty Ash (Antony) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. Excellent Sorrento (S. John) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Electra (R. Marshall) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Impressed. Nisus (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Psychic Force (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine condition. A 3-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Sydney) (Antony), Longstride (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Desperado (T.S. Jodha), Super Success (A. Ramu), Zee Zee Top (R. Pradeep) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39.5. First named impressed. A 3-y-o (Black Cash-Pouilly Fume) (S. John), Ironic Princess (Antony, Master Of Sucess (Chetan K) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named pleased. Hunters Moon (Rayan), Green Channel (Arul) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished distance ahead. Rule Of Engagement (Srinath), Attroney General (Arvind) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. They took a level jump. Flat Out (Manish R), a 3-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Blue Sky) (T.S. Jodha) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Limited Source (Srinath), a 3-y-o (Tenth Star-Arabian Silk) (B. Harish) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Himachali (R. Pradeep), Ravan Star (S. Mubarak), Diamantissimo (Arul) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. First two named were the pick. Great Chevalier (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well.

Inner sand — Jan 12:

1000m: Singhsaab (rb) 1-10, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Mystic Flame (Irvan) 41. Moved attractively.

