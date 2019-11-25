Knight Templar, Impavid, Big Sur, Psychic Force, Elite Agent and Queen Of Sands please

Races

Knight Templar, Impavid, Big Sur, Psychic Force, Elite Agent and Queen Of Sands pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 25)

Outer sand:

600m: Ultimate Warrior (Darshan) 43. Moved well. Commandpost (rb) 44.5. Easy. Musterion (Donoghue) 45. Easy.

1000m: Southern Power (Arshad), Queen Isabella (Nazerul) 1-13, 600/43. They finished level. Cosmos (Irvan) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Varsha (Md. Aliyar) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Queen Of Sands (Arshad) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Glorious Dancer (Darshan) 1-12, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1200m: Elite Agent (Irvan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Chula Vista (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine shape. Royal Crystal (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine condition. Karadeniz (Arshad), Decisive (Nazerul) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Thailand (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Impavid (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Crack Of Dawn (David Allan) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. Kerazano (David Allan) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Big Sur (David Allan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display.

1600m: Secretive Force (R. Pradeep) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. Psychic Force (Irvan) 1-52, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. A fine display. Knight Templar (David Allan) 1-54, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/46. Eased up in the last part.

Inner sand — Nov 24:

1200m: Harbour Sunrise (M. Naveen), Jersey Legend (Antony) 1-18.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39.5. Former showed out. Roma Victor (Antony) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Velocidad (rb) Easy.

1000m: Northern Alliance (Selvaraj) 1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Indian Democrat (D. Patel) 1-10, 600/42. In fine condition. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/39.5. An excellent display. Mega Ikon (Jagadeesh) 1-10.5, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1200m: Orogenesis (I. Chisty) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Corona Del Corsa (Selvaraj), Ideologist (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Aferpi (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Knotty Oak (Antony) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. In good shape.

