King’s Ransom and Imperial Power for stellar events

March 20, 2022 00:30 IST

King’s Ransom, who hails from trainer Pesi Shroff’s yard, is in great heart and should win the Forbes Breeders’ Juvenile Fillies Championship, while trainer Satish Narredu’s colt Imperial Power, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders’ Juvenile Colts’ Championship (Gr.3), the two stellar attractions to be held here on Sunday (Mar. 20).

1. LAHINCH PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Safdar (9) Shahrukh 61, 2. Sim Sim (1) P. Trevor 60.5, 3. Mysterious Girl (5) Akshay 60, 4. Red Riot (11) S. Amit 60, 5. Hilma Klint (3) Aniket 59, 6. Fifty Grand (10) N.B. Kuldeep 58.5, 7. Divine Soul (6) Ayyar 58, 8. Count The Wins (8) Raghuveer 57, 9. Regal Prince (4) Agarwal 54.5, 10. Princess Snow (7) Mustakim Alam 51.5 and 11. Suited Aces (2) Neeraj 49.

1. MYSTERIOUS GIRL, 2. HILMA KLINT, 3. SAFDAR

2. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 2.30: 1. Gazino (2) Zervan 59, 2. Mystic Bay (4) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Golden Guest (1) Neeraj 56.5, 4. Sunrise Ruby (3) P. Trevor 54 and 5. Endeavour (5) P.S. Chouhan 52.

1. SUNRISE RUBY, 2. ENDEAVOUR

3. HACHIKO PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. Botero (2) P. Trevor 59, 2. Rasputin (4) Antony Raj S 56, 3. Kamaria (1) C.S. Jodha 52.5 and 4. Sandman (3) Parmar 51.5.

1. RASPUTIN

4. LAHINCH PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.30:

1. Stars For You (5) P.S. Chouhan 62, 2. Hyperdimensional (1) Daman 61.5, 3. Power Of Neath (6) M.S. Deora 61.5, 4. Crowning Jewel (4) Bhawani 60.5, 5. Daulat Mai (8) Agarwal 60.5, 6. Kardashian (10) A. Prakash 60.5, 7. Rhythm Of Nature (3) C.S. Jodha 60.5, 8. Intense Belief (11) P. Vinod 60, 9. C’est L’Amour (7) Aniket 59.5, 10. Turmeric Tower (2) Mustakim Alam 57 and 11. Silent Knight (9) A. Gaikwad 55.5.

1. STARS FOR YOU, 2. KARDASHIAN, 3. POWER OF NEATH

5. FORBES BREEDERS’ JUVENILE FILLIES’ CHAMPIONSHIP (Gr.3) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only -- 4.00: 1. Dangerous (1) C.S. Jodha 57, 2. Dear Lady (2) Neeraj 57, 3. Fashion Icon (3) P. Trevor 57 and 4. King’s Ransom (4) P.S. Chouhan 57.

1. KING’S RANSOM

6. GULAMHUSEIN ESSAJI TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Treasure Gold (8) T.S. Jodha 62, 2. Chieftain (11) P. Shinde 61.5, 3. Sun Gold (2) P.S. Chouhan 59, 4. Midas Touch (12) Bhawani 56.5, 5. Hela (13) P. Vinod 54.5, 6. Marlboro Man (1) N.B. Kuldeep 54.5, 7. Mad Love (7) P. Trevor 54, 8. Pisa (6) Antony Raj S 54, 9. Rue St Honore’ (10) Neeraj 54, 10. Next Stop The Moon (5) Aniket 53.5, 11. Nord (4) S. Amit 53, 12. Teispes (3) Kaviraj 50.5 and 13. Song Song Blue (9) Zeeshan 49.

1. TREASURE GOLD, 2. SUN GOLD, 3. RUE ST HONORE’

7. SHAPOORJI PALLONJI BREEDERS’ JUVENILE COLTS’ CHAMPIONSHIP (Gr.3) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 5.00: 1. Dexa (2) Antony Raj S 59, 2. Imperial Power (3) Suraj Narredu 57, 3. Hooves Of Thunder (1) Neeraj 54, 4. Saddler’s Legacy (5) Yash Narredu 54 and 5. Wordsmith (4) P.S. Chouhan 54.

1. IMPERIAL POWER, 2. DEXA

8. J. RUSTOMJI SOPARIVALA TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 5.30: 1. Freedom (6) Antony Raj S 56, 2. Hagibis (2) Hanumant 56, 3. House Of Lords (9) P.S. Chouhan 56, 4. Inishmore (8) P. Trevor 56, 5. Prince O’ War (1) Parmar 56, 6. Ristretto (10) T.S. Jodha 56, 7. Flashing Famous (5) Bhawani 54.5, 8. Goldiva (7) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 9. Immortal Love (3) Yash Narredu 54.5 and 10. Kirkines (4) Neeraj 54.5.

1. PRINCE O’ WAR, 2. INISHMORE, 3. IMMORTAL LOVE

9. STAR SHINE PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 6.00: 1. Dilbar (11) M.S. Deora 61.5, 2. Lord Vader (6) Bhawani 60.5, 3. Blaine (2) Zeeshan 59, 4. Sufiyah (3) A. Prakash 58, 5. Gusty Girl (1) P. Vinod 57.5, 6. Waverunner (10) Kaviraj 57.5, 7. Bold Advance (5) Ayyar 55.5, 8. Juiced (4) Parmar 54.5, 9. Murwara Princess (9) T.S. Jodha 53.5, 10. Ghaleb (8) Haridas Gore 53, 11. Reciprocity (12) Shelar 53 and 12. World Is One (7) Nazil 52.

1. LORD VADER, 2. JUICED, 3. SUFIYAH

Day’s Best: SUNRISE RUBY

Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot : 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.