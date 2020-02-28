Races

Kariega and Caprisca catch the eye

Kariega and Caprisca caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb.28) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Zenith (Kamble), Lovely Fairy (app) 40. Pair level. Anniversary Girl (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Historian (Peter), Conscience (Kamble) 56, 600/41. They ended level.

1000m: Retained Asset (Daman), Cabo Da Roca (Malam) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely. Storm Trigger (Malam), Fencing (Daman) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They were pushed and former finished a distance ahead. Baku (J.Chinoy), Mikayla’s Pride (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Both were pushed and former finished three lengths ahead. Western Front (Vinod) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. North Winds (Peter), Auspicious (Kamble) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Kariega (Akshay) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1400m: Caprisca (Pereira) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 5:53:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/kariega-and-caprisca-catch-the-eye/article30943492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY