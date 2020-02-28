Kariega and Caprisca catch the eye

Kariega and Caprisca caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb.28) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Zenith (Kamble), Lovely Fairy (app) 40. Pair level. Anniversary Girl (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Historian (Peter), Conscience (Kamble) 56, 600/41. They ended level.

1000m: Retained Asset (Daman), Cabo Da Roca (Malam) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely. Storm Trigger (Malam), Fencing (Daman) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They were pushed and former finished a distance ahead. Baku (J.Chinoy), Mikayla’s Pride (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Both were pushed and former finished three lengths ahead. Western Front (Vinod) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. North Winds (Peter), Auspicious (Kamble) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Kariega (Akshay) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1400m: Caprisca (Pereira) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.