Julio, Del Aviz, Auspicious Queen, Snowflake and Invincible excel

November 25, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Julio, Del Aviz, Auspicious Queen, Snowflake and Invincible excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov 25)

Inner sand: 600m: Kallu Sakkare (R. Ravi) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: The Adviser (R. Ravi) 1-9.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: Pizzarro (P. Trevor) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand: 600m: My Visionary (rb), My Solitaire (Chetan K) 43. They moved impressively. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 46. Moved on the bit. Solo Prince (Darshan) 46. Easy. Royal Deccan (Antony), Yannick (P. Trevor) 44.5. They moved together. Golden Light (Saqlain), Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. The Intruder (Srinath) 44.5. Shaped well,

1000m: Ranquelino (R. Pradeep), Helios (Saqlain) 1-14, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Never Give In (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Winged Foot) (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished level. Ultimate Ruler (Tousif) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Momentous (Prabhakaran) 1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. English Bay (Tousif) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Lady Invictus (Tousif) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Master Of Courage (Chetan K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Irish Rockstar (Saqlian) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Del Aviz (P. Trevor) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display. Anadale (Srinath), Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Invincible (Saqlian) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Snowflake (Salman K), Excellent Ray (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. La Reina (D. Patel) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Shaped well. August (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Ring Master (Srinath) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well.

1400m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Georgina) (P. Trevor), Double Scotch (Aliyar) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Auspicious Queen (Suraj), Armory (Rajesh K) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Julio (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Impressed.

