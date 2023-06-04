Jamari obliges in D.T. Racing & Breeding LLP Juvenile Million

June 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

P. Shroff-trained Jamari (Trevor up) won the D.T. Racing & Breeding LLP Juvenile Million, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (June 4). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain. Trevor won three races on the day.

The results:

1. AUREOLE TIME PLATE: BY THE BOOK (Zervan) 1, Sand Castles (Hindu S) 2, Elite Agent (Rajesh K) 3 and Altamonte (Vivek) 4. 1/2, 4-1/2 and Shd. 1m, 27.09s. ₹17 (w), 11, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 45, FP: 53, Q: 46, Trinella: 366, Exacta: 1,085. Favourite: By The Book. Owners: Mrs. Anneka Darashah, Mr. Neil Darashah, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Divya Chawcharia. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

2. ELITE FORCE PLATE (Div. II): STELLANTIS (Trevor) 1, Excellent Ray (Kiran Naidu) 2, Cinco De Mayo (Shreyas S) 3 and Defininig Power (Rajesh K) 4. 3/4, 4-3/4 and Snk. 1m, 12.60s. ₹15 (w), 11, 14 and 29 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 71, FP: 75, Q: 68, Trinella: 1,228, Exacta: 2,834. Favourite: Stellantis. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

3. ENDORSEMENT PLATE: BIG RED (Akshay K) 1, Shadow Of The Moon (Yash) 2, Irish Rockstar (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Julio (Trevor) 4. Not run: Lionel. 3-1/2, 1 and Nk. 1m, 39.29s. ₹22 (w), 10, 13 and 16 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 40, FP: 168, Q: 121, Trinella: 782, Exacta: 1,124. Favourite: Big Red. Owners: Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria, Mr. Milan Luthria, Mr. Homi F. Mehta & Mrs. Homi F. Mehta & Mr. Jehangir Homi Mehta & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

4. UDHAGAMANDALAM PLATE: MAZAL TOV (Trevor) 1, Knotty Challenger (Hindu S) 2, Golden Glow (Akshay K) 3 and Marzgovel (Shreyas S) 4. 5-1/4, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 12.44s. ₹25 (w), 13, 58 and 13 (p), SHP: 230, THP: 43, FP: 344, Q: 302, Trinella: 2,139, Exacta: 20,939. Favourite: Mazal Tov. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. Jatin Laxmikant Trivedi, Mr. Nitin Himmatmal Jain, Mr. G. Surendranath & Mr. Sp. Thirunavukkarasu. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

5. S.G. MADHUKAR MEMORIAL TROPHY: PINK JASMINE (Shreyas S) 1, Shabelle (Trevor) 2, Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Original Sin (N.S. Parmar) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 24.66s. ₹488 (w), 59, 13 and 12 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 60, FP: 3,341, Q: 2,307, Trinella: 6,116, Exacta: 75,468. Favourite: Lazarus. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. DT RACING & BREEDING LLP JUVENILE MILLION: JAMARI (Trevor) 1, Czar (C. Umesh) 2, Knotty Charmer (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 4. 2-1/2, Nk and 1-1/4. 1m, 24.42s. ₹16 (w), 11, 41 and 13 (p), SHP: 170, THP: 48, FP: 403, Q: 387, Trinella: 1,133, Exacta: 3,481. Favourite: Jamari. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. ELITE FORCE PLATE (Div. I): GALATICUS (Yash) 1, Able One (Syed Imran) 2, Limited Edition (Jagadeesh) 3 and Super Gladiator (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Not run: Caesars Palace. 4-3/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.39s. ₹34 (w), 14, 18 and 24 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 52, FP: 261, Q: 115, Trinella: 659, Exacta: 1,416. Favourite: Super Gladiator. Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep. by Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla & Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

Jackpot: ₹26,607 (three tkts.); Runner-up: 5,701 (six tkts.); Treble (i): 133 (54 tkts.); (ii): 2,153 (seven tkts.).