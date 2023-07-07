HamberMenu
Jake, Raisina Star, Neziah, Galactical, Northern Lights and Lazarus catch the eye

July 07, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Jake, Raisina Star, Neziah, Galactical, Northern Lights and Lazarus caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 7).

Inner sand:

1000m: Sofiya (Akshay K) 1-8, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Fortunatus (Hindu S) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Impressed.

1400m: Shabelle (P. Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Glow (Akshay K) 45. Easy. Galactical (Arvind) 41. Moved attractively. Made In Heaven (rb), Felix (rb) 42. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Seminole Wind (Hindu S) 43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Devils Magic (Indrajeet) 1-12.5, 600/42. Strode out well.

1200m: Big Red (Vishal) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Stretched out well. Raisina Star (Hindu S) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Geographique (Antony), Booster Shot (Vishal) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Evaldo (Girish) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Neziah (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A good display. Anadale (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Mystokos (T.S. Jodha) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Adjustment (rb) 1-44, (1,400-600) 54. Eased up. Cyrenius (P. Trevor) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved nicely. Saigon (Akshay K) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine condition. Jake (Hindu S) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1600m: Ruling Goddess (Akshay K), Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-57, (1,600-600) 1-9. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. The Godfather (Yash), Peyo (Shinde) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former put up a fine display while the latter joined at 600m and finished level. Northern Lights (P. Trevor), Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. They moved fluently. La Reina (T.S. Jodha) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

