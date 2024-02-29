GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Irish Gold, Brego and Azrinaz catch the eye

February 29, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Mumbai:

Irish Gold, Brego and Azrinaz caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Darwin (app) 1400/600m 54. Easy. Aries (S.Sunil) 52, 600/38. Pressed. Wanderlust (Shahrukh) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Arbitrage (H. Gore) 52, 600/37. Urged. Swarovski (Atul) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Idealista (Hamir), Knight Crusader (C.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1000m: Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Sunburst (N. Bhosale), Stole My Heart (J. Chinoy) 1-11, 600/43. They were easy. Azrinaz (Atul) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Animous (S. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Silver Braid (C.S. Jodha), Speak The Breed (C.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

1200m: Double Scotch (J. Chinoy) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Stretched. Irish Gold (P. Vinod) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively.

1400m: Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Count Of Savoy (Kiran Naidu) 1-39, 600/45. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Malengo (Kiran Naidu), Melody In Motion (Mustakim) and Galloping Ahead (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. First and second names were level and finished well ahead of last name. Brego (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Evgenia (Gore), Redouble (app) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

