GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Agnostic, Kalki, Secret Saint please

Updated - May 21, 2024 05:26 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 05:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Agnostic, Kalki, Secret Saint, Puranjaya, Grizzly and Aherne pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 21).

Inner sand:

1000m: Sassy (J. Chinoy) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Martha (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. The Leader (P. Trevor) 46.5. Moved on the bit. Aherne (D. Patel) 43. In fine shape. Torobravo (rb) 46. Moved on the bit. Mister Brown (rb), Dr Ash (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Kalki (Abhay S), Secret Saint (P. Trevor) 1-13, 600/43.5. They impressed. Lady Sunshine (Abhay S) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Agnostic (Abhay S) 1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1200m: Puranjaya (rb), Grizzly (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. They moved fluently.

1400m: Felisa (rb) 1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy.

Gate practice -- inner sand:

1200m: Forever Royal (rb), Loveisgod (rb) 1-36, (1,200-600) 49.5. They jumped out well. Chiraag (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out smartly. Tigerking (rb), Amazing Luck (P. Mani) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Joon (rb), Star Admiral (Vishal B) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Selection (rb), Chotipari (Rayan) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well. Cat Whiskers (Vishal B), Brave Majesty (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished well ahead.

Outer sand -- May 20:

600m: Aos Si (Abhay S) 46. Moved freely.

1200m: Evaldo (G. Vivek) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display.

Outer sand -- May 19:

600m: Aos Si (Abhay S) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Cat Whiskers (rb) 43.5. In fine trim.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.