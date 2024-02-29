Helios for the Sans Craintes Stud Farm Million

February 29, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

The Bengaluru challenger Helios appears to have an edge over his rivals in the Sans Craintes Stud Farm Million (1,200m), the chief event of the extra day’s races to be held here on Thursday (Feb. 29).

1. DESMOND HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (00 to 19 eligible), no whip, 2-30 p.m.: 1. First Missile (6) V.R. Jagadeesh 60.5, 2. Seattle Blue (9) Shah Alam 60.5, 3. Beauty Of The Turf (4) Bharat Mal 58.5, 4. Star Of Liberty (8) Koshi Kumar 58.5, 5. Mr Starc (5) M.S. Deora 56.5, 6. Shaas Comrade (3) P. Siddaraju 56.5, 7. Wonderful Era (1) Farid Ansari 56.5, 8. Raffinato (2) S. Saqlain 55.5 and 9. The Rebel (7) L.A. Rozario 54.

1. FIRST MISSILE, 2. STAR OF LIBERTY, 3. MR STARC

2. DESMOND HANDICAP (DIv. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (00 to 19 eligible), no whip, 3-00: 1. Fiat Justitia (5) M.S. Deora 60, 2. Lady Wonder (3) Ram Nandan 59, 3. Stern Maiden (6) P. Siddaraju 56, 4. The Sting (7) Koshi Kumar 55.5, 5. Knotty Power (4) Hindu Singh 54.5, 6. Bohemian Star (2) Farid Ansari 53.5, 7. Dancing Queen (1) A.S. Peter 53.5 and 8. Black Label (8) Shah Alam 50.

1. LADY WONDER, 2. THE STING, 3. KNOTTY POWER

3. HAMPTON HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 3-30: 1. Aletta (7) R. Gochhi 61.5, 2. Young Heart (1) P. Vikram 61.5, 3. Ancourage (3) A.S. Peter 61, 4. Kallipos (10) Jitendra Singh 61, 5. Touch Of Fury (4) Koshi Kumar 61, 6. Annalisa (6) S. Saqlain 60.5, 7. Sunche Dreams (8) S. Imran 60.5, 8. Grand Royal (5) M.S. Deora 57.5, 9. Little Wonder (2) Shyam Kumar 56.5, and 10. Air Marshall (9) L.A. Rozario 55.5.

1. ANNALISA, 2. TOUCH OF FURY, 3. AIR MARSHALL

4. PRINCE CHEVALIER HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (40 to 59 eligible), (Outstation horses eligible), 4-00: 1. Secret Pearl (6) Hindu Singh 60, 2. Anzio (10) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Rays Of Sun (1) Koshi Kumar 57, 4. Stag’s Leap (7) S. Saqlain 56, 5. Eddie The Eagle (2) M.S. Deora 55.5, 6. Red Sea Star (9) L.A. Rozario 55.5, 7. Fun Storm (4) P. Siddaraju 55, 8. Speculation (8) Shah Alam 54, 9. Diamond And Pearls (3) I. Chisty 53 and 10. Moriset (5) Ram Nandan 53.

1. ANZIO, 2. DIAMOND AND PEARLS, 3. EDDIE THE EAGLE

5. SANS CRAINTES STUD MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only (Terms), (Outstation horses are eligible), 4-30: 1. Kings Return (4) Ram Nandan 56, 2. Gold Ride (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 3. Lavish Girl (2) P. Vikram 54.5, 4. Light The World (5) Hindu Singh 54.5, 5. Helios (6) I. Chisty 53 and 6. Temperance (3) S. Saqlain 53.

1. HELIOS, 2. TEMPERANCE, 3. GOLD RIDE

6. MILAN MILL HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible), 5-00: 1. High Tribute (1) P. Vikram 60, 2. Acantha (10) Hindu Singh 59, 3. Royal Nobility (11) Farid Ansari 58.5, 4. Rinello (9) Ram Nandan 55, 5. Saro Superfast (5) V.R. Jagadeesh 55, 6. Salome (6) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 7. Abilitaire (7) M.S. Deora 54, 8. Fortune Chakram (4) A.S. Peter 53.5, 9. Midnight Sparkle (8) S. Imran 53, 10. Blue Eyed Boy (3) Koshi Kumar 52.5 and 11. Gingersnap (2) Shyam Kumar 51.5.

1. ROYAL NOBILITY, 2. SALOME, 3. GINGERSNAP

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr: 4, 5 & 6.