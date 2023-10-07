HamberMenu
Gutsy bags the Sir Hercules Handicap

October 07, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

B. Suresh-trained Gutsy (C. Brisson up) won the Sir Hercules Handicap (1,400m), the main event of the races held here on Saturday (Oct. 7). The winner is owned by M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing.

Due to heavy rain rendering the racetrack not conducive for racing the stewards cancelled the last race of the day. Trainers B. Suresh and D. Narredu scored a treble each.

1. STOCKWELL HANDICAP (Div. II): ASIO (Yash Narredu) 1, Seattle Blue (Ram Nandan) 2, King Roger (Hindu Singh) 3 and Stern Maiden (S.A. Amit) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 8.47s. Rs. 20 (w), 10, 12 and 47 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 51, FP: 46, Q: 21, Tla:196.

Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. Thirulok Chander Jaganathan, Mr. M. Ravi & Mrs. Chellam. Trainer: D. Narredu.

2. STOCKWELL HANDICAP (Div. I): SOFT WHISPER (Ram Nandan) 1, Knotty Wonder (Koshi Kumar) 2, Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 3 and Sheer Rocks (C. Umesh) 4. 4-1/4, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 7.50s. Rs. 22 (w), 12, 19 and13 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 72, FP: 162, Q: 166, Tla: 826.

Owner: Mr. Aditya Pradyumna Thackersey. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. BARON HANDICAP (Div. II): FELIX (Hindu Singh) 1, Salome (Antony Raj) 2, Aspira (Yash Narredu) 3 and Sian (P. Vikram) 4. 1/2, 1 and 3. 1m, 28.26s. Rs. 19 (w), 10, 17 and 12 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 22, FP: 96, Q: 94, Tla: 222.

Owners: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham, Mrs. Smita Bajoria & Mrs. Sandhya Suman. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

4. BARON HANDICAP (Div. I): ZAFIRAH (Yash Narredu) 1, Jahzara (Antony Raj) 2, Call Me (Hindu Singh) 3 and Rinello (C. Brisson) 4. Hd, 5 and nk. 1m, 29.05s. Rs. 21 (w), 10, 16 and 14 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 31, FP: 34, Q: 34, Tla: 132.

Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Dr. Ram H. Shroff & Mr. Raj H. Shroff & M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm rep. Mr. Shapoor P. Mistry. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. SIR HERCULES HANDICAP: GUTSY (C. Brisson) 1, Miss Allure (Yash Narredu) 2, Swarga (C. Umesh) 3 and Renegade (G. Vivek) 4. 3/4, 6-1/4 and shd. 1m, 27.63s. Rs. 26 (w), 15, 18 and 19 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 51, FP: 117, Q: 60, Tla: 397.

Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. SMARTY JONES HANDICAP: SONIC DASH (S. Imran) 1, Bertha (Ram Nandan) 2, Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 3 and Rhiannon (G. Vivek) 4. 3, 1-3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 14.09s. Rs.197 (w), 43, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 34, FP: 1,122, Q: 184, Tla: 1,303.

Owners: Mr. Kishore Rungta, Mr. M. Narredu & Mr. Karan Kochar. Trainer: D. Narredu.

7. DONCASTER HANDICAP (Div. II): ZANETA (C. Brisson) 1, Great Spirit (Yash Narredu) 2, Magical Wave (G. Vivek) 3 and Lebua (Koshi Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 5. 1m,18.25s. Rs. 36 (w), 11, 16 and 12 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 27, FP: 264, Q: 132, Tla: 2,535.

Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: B. Suresh.

