Golden Guest, Flying Visit and Truly Epic catch the eye

Golden Guest, Flying Visit and Truly Epic caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (March 30) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Despacito (Vishal), Celestia (Pradeep) 50.5, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Regal Shot (Bhawani), Minstrel Heights (Jaykumar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. They moved level freely. Master Of Studies (Rathod) 1-11, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Golden Guest (Pradeep) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Should make amends. Golden Steal (Pradeep), Beemer (Vishal) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Pair urged and finished level. Flying Visit (Hamir), Truly Epic (Trevor) 1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52, 600/38. They were well in hand and finished level.

1400m: Wizard Of Stocks (Trevor), Sea The Dream (Parmar) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Both are in good shape and finished level freely.

Outer sand:

1000m: Big Ben (Pranil), Turaco (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

Noted on March 29 — inner sand:

600m: Perfect Shining (Jethu) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Western Style (Jethu), Flying Dragon (Ayyar) 52.5, 600/38.5. Former easily finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Texas Gold (Nazil) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Impressed.