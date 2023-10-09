HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold Fame, Suryakrishi, Annexed, Emelda and The Awakening shine

October 09, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Gold Fame, Suryakrishi, Annexed, Emelda and The Awakening shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 9).

Outer sand:

600m: A 3-y-o (Midnight Interlude - Gaslight) (rb), Shez A Star (A. Ayaz Khan) 45. They were easy.

800m: Vijaya (S. Imran) 1-3, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.5, 800/54, 600/41. In fine nick. Suryakrishi (P. Vikram) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Moved well.

1200m: Gold Fame (P. Vikram), Rubirosa (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Former showed out.

Inner sand:

600m: Aquila (S.A. Amit), Bella Noir (rb) 42.5. Former finished a length in front.

800m: Emelda (Koshi Kumar), Masterpiece (Farhan Alam) 52, 600/38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Multiwave (rb) Speculation (S. Kabdhar) 52.5, 600/39. Latter retains form. Still I Rise (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Unextended. Moriset (C. Brisson) 55.5, 600/40. In fine condition. Aviothic (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Mon General (K.V. Baskar) 1-2, 600/46. Wind Symbol (rb), A 2-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Former finished three lengths in front. Noble Grand (rb), Beauregard (K.V. Baskar) 59, 600/43. They finished together.

1000m: Anzio (Farhan Alam), Kings Walk (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/39. They are in fine trim. Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Lady Royal (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44.5. In good shape. Lord Moi (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Annexed (Farhan Alam) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Lady Zeen (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Feni (N. Murugan) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Key To The Mint (Ramandeep) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Impressed. Perfect Blend (Ramandeep), Pacific (K.V. Baskar) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former moved attractively. Queen Of Fame (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.

1200m: Ancourage (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Wonderful Era (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Handy. Loch Lomond (rb) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 44. Easy. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 44.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.