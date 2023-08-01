Glacier, Zukor and Star Gallery catch the eye

August 01, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - PUNE:

Glacier, Zukor and Star Gallery caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Superimpose (N.B. Kuldeep) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Nord (Shahrukh) 54, 600/40. Pressed. High Spirit (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Rising Power (Mustakim) 57, 600/43. Easy. Nashvegas (M.S. Deora), Tee Tee Dee (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Hall Of Grace (Gagandeep), Euphoric (Kaviraj) 53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Star Gallery (H.G. Rathod) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Believe (S.J. Sunil) 57, 600/43. Easy. Glacier (N.B. Kuldeep) 51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Prinia (Shahrukh) 52, 600/38. Worked well. C’est L’Amour (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Pushed. Yawar (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Stretched. Street Sense (S.J. Sunil), Yarmouth (H.G. Rathod) 53, 600/40. Former started five lengths behind and finished one length ahead. Athenian (M.S. Deora), Winter Agenda (Kaviraj) 52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Zukor (Merchant) 51, 600/39. Pleased. Lightning Blaze (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Urged.

1000m: Zarak (H.G. Rathod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Good work. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Mi Arion (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Worked well.

1400m: Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble), Dyf (Kaviraj) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Former was one length better.