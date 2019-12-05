Races

Flaming Road pleases

Flaming Road pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 5).

Outer sand:

600m: Zehnazeeb (Shiva K) 46. Easy.

1000m: Bahurupah (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Flaming Road (S. John), Senora Bianca (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rule Of Engagement (Arul), Limited Source (Arvind K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved freely.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1400m: Sir Supremo (Suraj), Kingsfield (S. Hussain) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Augustina (S. Shareef), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Messalina) (D. Patel) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished four lengths ahead. Heavenly Angel (Darshan), Duxton (Adarsh) 1-34, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished six lengths ahead. Nerva (Chetan G), Mohican (A. Imran) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished distance ahead. Buscadero (Chetan K), Shivalik Kiss (Shinde) 1-34, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished three lengths ahead. Striking Grey (Darshan) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out smartly.

