HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enabler, It’s My Time and Cellini show out

October 09, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - PUNE:

Enabler, It’s My Time and Cellini showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Baby Bazooka (Shahrukh) 36. Moved well.

800m: Daulat Mai (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Bay Of Biscay (H.M. Akshay), Madras Cheque (Srinath) 51, 600/37. They were pushed and the former ended one length in front. New Dimension (Yash) 52, 600/39. Good. Light Of Life (Shelar) 1400/600m 55. Easy. Mirae (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Urged. Cellini (P. Shinde) 48, 600/36. Impressed. Dragon Wings (Aniket), Ticanto (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. They were urged and ended level. 2/y/o Dash (Yash), Galway Bay (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Smiles Of Fortune (Yash) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/41. Easy. Spirit Bay (Zeeshan) 50, 600/36. Pleased. Sky Hawk (I. Shaikh) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Miss American Pie (Parmar), Pure (P. Dhebe) 1-4, 800/51, 600/37. Former was superior. Koenig (Mosin), Ristretto (P. Shinde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Leo The Lion (S. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Urged.

1200m: Taimur (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Enabler (Yash), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former started eight lengths behind and easily finished five lengths ahead. It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Eaton Square (Yash), Giant Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Encantamento (Neeraj), Alpha Domino (C.S. Jodha) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former, who was five lengths behind at the start covered the leeway and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod), A bay filly (Western Aristocrat/Nimfea (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sloane Square (Shelar), Pride’s Prince (Srinath) and King Marco (Saba) 1-9, 800/53, 600/41. First and second names were level and finished well clear of the last name. Adamas (S.J. Sunil), 2/y/o Running Star (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.