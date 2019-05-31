Eastern Star, Set To Win, Indian Democrat, Aeolus, Big Sur and New Creation excel

Eastern Star, Set To Win, Indian Democrat, Aeolus, Big Sur and New Creation excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 31)

Inner sand:

600m: Admirable (Ramesh K), Noble Sapphire (Raghuveer S) 40.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Anakin (rb) 43.5. In fine trim. Princess Pride (Shobhan) 46. Easy.

1000m: Eastern Star (T.S. Jodha) 1-16, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Indian Democrat (Sandesh) 1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Psychic Warrior (Irvan) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

1200m: New Creation (Neeraj) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Impressed. Aeolus (R. Pradeep) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved attractively. Cuban Pete (R. Marshall), Asgardia (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Set To Win (Zervan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Secretive Force (Zervan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Constantinople (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Maintains form. Castaway (Merchant), Bora Bora (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former moved better. Cadillac (R. Marshall) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Hukumat (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Knight Templar (Sandesh), Roman Senator (Neeraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former showed out. Natalma (Zervan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Big Sur (Sandesh) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved nicely.