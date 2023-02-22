HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doc Martin and Smiles Of Fortune show out

February 22, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Doc Martin and Smiles Of Fortune showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Silver Spring (V. Bunde) 40. Easy. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 42, 400/25. Easy. Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 40. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 37. Moved well. Mighty Wings (Shahrukh) 40. Easy.

800m: Rambler (Zervan) 54, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Madras Cheque (T.S. Jodha), Lion King (Zeeshan) 54, 600/40. Former was pushed and finished well clear. Kimiko (Atul) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Flying Scotsman (V. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Moved well. Great Guns (Ajinkya), Aloysia (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. C’est L’ Amour (rb) 55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Axis (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy. Gimme (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Grand Accord (Atul) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Market King (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Worked well. Aira (Atul), Animous (app) 54, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Rasputin (Hamir), Dream Alliance (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Sovereign Orb (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Stretched. In Contention (V. Jodha), Midsummer Star (Ajinkya) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. They finished level freely. Geographique (Neeraj), Kiefer (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level. Time (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Lightning Flame (Atul) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pressed. Kings Best (app) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Floyd (Zervan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well. Smiles Of Fortune (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Peter) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Trinket (app) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Good work.

1200m: Elpenor (rb) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. Doc Martin (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved impressively.

Outer sand: 800m: Phenom (Parmar) 55, 600/41. Easy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.