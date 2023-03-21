HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

De Villiers, Del Mar, Last Wish, Salento and Siege Courageous please

March 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

De Villiers, Del Mar, Last Wish, Salento and Siege Courageous pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (March 21).

Inner sand:

600m: Roman Power (rb) 40.5. In fine trim. Scrippling Hopper (Jagadeesh) 40.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Siege Courageous (P. Trevor) 1-6, 600/40. Moved attractively. Lady Godiva (P. Trevor) 1-9, 600/41. Shaped well.

1200m: Last Wish (Indrajeet), Devil’s Magic (P. Trevor) 1-19, 1,000/1-4, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Fearless Joey (Kiran N), Born King (Khurshad) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Accumulate (P. Trevor) 44.5. In fine condition, note. Fire Power (P. Trevor) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Lightning Flame (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. Antilope (S. John) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A good display. Del Mar (Arvind K) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Capriati (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim.

1400m: Tranquilo (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Worked attractively. Salento (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Quevega (Rajesh K), Inner City (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 46. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Michigan Melody (Indrajeet), Stravinsky (Rozario) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former showed out. Emeraldo (S.K. Paswan) 1-24, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well. Speaking Of Stars (Salman K), Mace (Vivek) 1-32, (1,200-600) 46.5. Former finished distance ahead. Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.