Dashing Beauty, Trending Princess, Papal Decree and Durango impress

Dashing Beauty, Trending Princess, Papal Decree and Durango impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 12).

Inner sand: 600m: Princess Saaraa (rb) 44.5. Easy.

800m: Storm Flag (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Fit. Glorious Symphony (Nikhil Naidu) 56, 600/41. Moved well. Treasure Delight (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Moved freely. Charliez Angel (rb) 55, 600/40.5. In good condition.

1000m: Samdaniya (Azfar Syeed), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (Koshi Kumar) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42. They moved impressively. Cape Cod (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59.5. 600/45.5. Easy. Dean’s Grey (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Rutbedaar (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up in the last part. Durango (Koshi Kumar), Star Guitar (Azfar Syeed) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved neck and neck, former finished two lengths ahead. Rafaele (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar), Dashing Beauty (Azfar Syeed) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Latter pleased. Shield Maiden (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Handy. Trending Princess (Azfar Syeed), Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former showed out. Manzoni (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/45. Unextended. Azeria (Azfar Syeed), Knott So Knotty (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/41. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Emissary (rb) 1-32, (1,200 - 600) 43. Eased up. Katahdin (rb) 1-29, (1,200 - 600) 41.5. Breaking Bounds (K. Lakhan) 1-31, (1,200 - 600) 40. Eased up.

Outer sand: 600m: Sparkleberry (rb), Break The Silence (rb) 45. Former finished three lengths in front.

1200m: Papal Decree (rb) 1-27.5, 1000/1-10.5, 800/57, 600/44. Stretched out well.