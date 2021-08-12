Races

Dashing Beauty, Trending Princess, Papal Decree and Durango impress

Dashing Beauty, Trending Princess, Papal Decree and Durango impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 12).

Inner sand: 600m: Princess Saaraa (rb) 44.5. Easy.

800m: Storm Flag (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Fit. Glorious Symphony (Nikhil Naidu) 56, 600/41. Moved well. Treasure Delight (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Moved freely. Charliez Angel (rb) 55, 600/40.5. In good condition.

1000m: Samdaniya (Azfar Syeed), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (Koshi Kumar) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42. They moved impressively. Cape Cod (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59.5. 600/45.5. Easy. Dean’s Grey (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Rutbedaar (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up in the last part. Durango (Koshi Kumar), Star Guitar (Azfar Syeed) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved neck and neck, former finished two lengths ahead. Rafaele (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar), Dashing Beauty (Azfar Syeed) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Latter pleased. Shield Maiden (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Handy. Trending Princess (Azfar Syeed), Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former showed out. Manzoni (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/45. Unextended. Azeria (Azfar Syeed), Knott So Knotty (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/41. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Emissary (rb) 1-32, (1,200 - 600) 43. Eased up. Katahdin (rb) 1-29, (1,200 - 600) 41.5. Breaking Bounds (K. Lakhan) 1-31, (1,200 - 600) 40. Eased up.

Outer sand: 600m: Sparkleberry (rb), Break The Silence (rb) 45. Former finished three lengths in front.

1200m: Papal Decree (rb) 1-27.5, 1000/1-10.5, 800/57, 600/44. Stretched out well.


