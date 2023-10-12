Cyrenius well-prepped to deliver in the Chief Minister’s Trophy 

October 12, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - MYSURU:

Cyrenius, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Chief Minister’s Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Oct. 12). False rails (width about 5.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. HOGENAKAL PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Konichiwa (1) S. John 62, 2. Elite Agent (7) Angad 60, 3. Bacchus (6) Antony 59.5, 4. Deemed To Fire (4) M. Rajesh K 59, 5. Natural Fly (3) G. Vivek 59, 6. Enrichment (2) Kiran Rai 54.5 and 7. Russian Romance (5) Shreyas S 52.5.

1. RUSSIAN ROMANCE, 2. BACCHUS, 3. ELITE AGENT

2. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30: 1. D Golden Cup (7) Likith Appu 60, 2. Ironic Humour (4) B. Harish 59, 3. Swiss Tigress (8) Prabha K 59, 4. Country’s Talent (3) Antony 57, 5. Miss China (10) Abhishek Mhatre 57, 6. Pininfarina (2) K. Rajesh 57, 7. Here I Come (1) Kiran Rai 56.5, 8. Romantic Heart (5) M. Rajesh K 56.5, 9. Top Rank (11) A.K. Aniket 56, 10. Fifty Grand (9) Angad 54 and 11. Raptor (6) Shreyas S 52.5.

1. HERE I COME, 2. SWISS TIGRESS, 3. TOP RANK

3. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 3-00: 1. Lucky Sun (1) Faiz 61, 2. Squanto (2) Angad 59.5, 3. Many Moons (6) Abhishek Mhatre 59, 4. The Flying Feet (7) H Rahul 59, 5. Desert Romance (5) M. Rajesh K 58.5, 6. City Of Gravitas (10) A.K. Aniket 58, 7. Country’s Major (8) Antony 57.5, 8. Ruby Woo (9) R. Pradeep 57.5, 9. D Admiral (3) T. Pavan 56.5 and 10. Fleet Tactical (4) R. Shiva K 55.

1. COUNTRY’S MAJOR, 2. MAY MOONS, 3. THE FLYING FEET

4. GOOL & SOLI POONAWALLA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Sound Of Canon’s (4) H. Rahul 61.5, 2. Mountain Lion (7) Noorulla 61, 3. Square The Circle (8) G. Vivek 60.5, 4. D Gold Star (10) S. Brahmmesh 59, 5. D Roman Reigns (9) Jagadeesh 59, 6. Kushaq (12) Srinath 58, 7. Twilight Tornado (6) Antony 58, 8. Stormy Ocean (1) S. Saqlain 57.5, 9. Gilded Butterfly (13) M. Prabhakaran 57, 10. Imperius (3) Shezad Khan 57, 11. Rhythmic (2) Kiran Rai 56, 12. Analect (5) Angad 53 and 13. N R I Plan (11) M. Shahid 51.5.

1. STORMY OCEAN, 2. TWILIGHT TORNADO, 3. KUSHAQ

5. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 & above, 4-00: 1. Last Wish (6) S. John 62.5, 2. His Eminence (8) Gautam Raj 62, 3. Peyo (9) Salman Khan 59, 4. Wellington (5) Angad 57.5, 5. Cyrenius (3) Neeraj 55.5, 6. Ghyama (12) 55.5, 7. Disruptor (14) A. Ramu 55, 8. Clever Hans (1) G. Vivek 54.5, 9. Jewel Thief (10) B. Harish 53.5, 10. Tarek (7) Madhu Sudhan 53, 11. Kensington Court (2) M. Rajesh K 52, 12. Achook (11) S. Saqlain 51, 13. Ruling Goddess (13) Shreyas S 50 and 14. Spirit Of The Rose (4) Hindu S 50.

1. CYRENIUS, 2. CLEVER HANS, 3. SPIRIT OF THE ROSE

6. BELUR PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Twinkle Feet (1) A. Ramu 62.5, 2. First Impression (5) Kiran Rai 62, 3. Osiris (9) M. Naveen 61.5, 4. Wencheng (4) R.S. Bhati 61, 5. Chul Bul Rani (7) Tousif 60, 6. Legionary (12) Prabhu K 59, 7. Ochre (6) Abhishek Mhatre 58, 8. Capri Girl (8) R. Pradeep 56.5, 9. Wind Power (10) A. Baandal 56.5, 10. Baltimore (2) Antony 55, 11. D Fire (3) J. Paswan 55 and 12. Jaguar (11) G. Vivek 54.

1. BALTIMORE, 2. JAGUAR, 3. OCHRE

7. MANDYA PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. D Lord (6) S. Qureshi 61.5, 2. Algoze (11) R.S. Bhati 60, 3. Break Away (3) Samundra S 60, 4. Miraculous Girl (4) Gautam Raj 60, 5. March To Victory (2) M. Prabhakaran 59.5, 6. Crimson Fire (5) Shezad Khan 59, 7. Everly (8) M. Rajesh K 58.5, 8. Mystic Divine (7) G. Vivek 58, 9. Arigato (9) Likith Appu 55, 10. O Manchali (12) A.K. Aniket 55, 11. Step Up Girl (10) M. Shahid 55 and 12. Beautiful Oblivian (1) Angad 54.

1. MYSTIC DIVINE, 2. O MANCHALI, 3. ALGOZE

Day’s best: CYRENIUS

Double: COUNTRY’S MAJOR — MYSTIC DIVINE

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.