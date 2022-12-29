Chiraag and Ooh La La work well 

December 29, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Chiraag and Ooh La La worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 29).

Inner sand:

1400m: Aceros (rb), Max Mueller (rb) 1-38, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. They moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Queen Envied (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Silent Strigger (Naveen K) 45. Moved freely.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1400m: Silver Swift (Qureshi) 1-39, (1,400-600) 51.5. Jumped out well. Mazal Tov (Indrajeet), Winmylove (Salman K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54. They took a good jump and finished level. Ooh La La (P. Mani) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out well. Rudram (Qureshi) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Took a good jump. Chiraag (P. Mani) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Jumped out smartly.