Chillilady, Win My Luv, Accumulate, Acaster and Spectacular catch the eye

July 20, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Chillilady, Win My Luv, Accumulate, Acaster and Spectacular catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 20).

Outer sand:

600m: Riveting (rb) 46. Easy. Irish Coffee (Arvind K) 46. Moved freely. Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 42.5.

1000m: She’s A Lady (Akram) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Win My Luv (Indrajeet) 1-10.5, 600/40. In fine nick. Splendido (Akram) 1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet), Super Ruffian (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Altair (Ramesh K) 1-14.5, 600/44. Note. The Golden Dream (Ramesh K) 1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Chillilady (P. Trevor) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Mega Success (Chetan K), Air Display (Vivek) 1-14, 600/43. They worked well. Tropical Mist (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/45. Moved impressively.

1200m: Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Silver Canyon (Akshay K) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Accumulate (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Impressed. Acaster (Arul) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1400m: La Raina (Akram) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Lord Frankel (Akram) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Strode out well. Spectacular (Akram) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

