Chief Of Command wins main event

Chief Of Command (Akshay Kumar astride) won the P. Natesan Memorial Cup, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Nov. 22). The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by R. Foley.

1. QUEEN’S GUEST PLATE (2,000m), rated 40 to 65: ALEXANDER BURNES (Chetan Gowda) 1, Streaming Gold (Umesh) 2, Pacific Dunes (Md. Asif Khan) 3 and Nazariya (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2-1/4, 5-1/2 and dist. 2m, 9.95s. ₹8 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 6, FP: 24, Q: 9, Tla: 46. Favourite: Alexander Burnes. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. & Mrs. S.P. Mistry. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

2. K. BALAKRISHNARAO MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): IMPERIAL EMPRESS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Farewell (Akshay Kumar) 2, Rippling Waters (Rajendra Singh) 3 and Europa Star (Umesh) 4. Dist, 3-1/4 and 4. 1m, 16.41s. ₹6 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 12, Q: 12, Tla: 138. Favourite: Impreial Empress. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

3. ALMANAC PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: QUEEN OF VENICE (Yash) 1, Vintage Brut (B. Nikhil) 2, Star Guitar (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Undeniable (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 14.39s. ₹19 (w), 9, 8 and 9 (p), SHP: 67, FP: 135, Q: 115. Tla: 705. Favourite: Lady Rhino. Owners: Mr. V. Sathish Kumar & Mrs. Jiby Joji. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. DESERT STORM PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: WAKANDA (Umesh) 1, Eyes Of Falcon (Azfar Syeed) 2, Royal Protocal (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Oxygen (Ayaz Khan) 4. Not run: Daydreamer. 4-3/4, 5 and 1-3/4. 1m, 15.18s. ₹6 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 7, FP: 39, Q: 13, Tla: 53. Favourite: Wakanda. Owners: Dr. T. Devanathan Yadav, Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav, Ms. Karishma Yadav & Ms. Harini Yadav. Trainer: Mandanna.

5. P. NATESAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 80 & above: CHIEF OF COMMAND (Akshay Kumar) 1, Star Baron (Brisson) 2, The Champ (Umesh) 3 and King T’Chala (Yash) 4. 3/4, lnk and 4. 1m, 14.48s. ₹14 (w), 10 and 39 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 61, Q: 25, Tla: 167. Favourite: King T’Chala. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. ALMANAC PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: PAPPA RICH (Azfar Syeed) 1, Incredible Star (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Fiat Justitia (Umesh) 3 and Demerara (Ayaz Khan) 4. 3/4, shd and 1/2. 1m, 17.48s. ₹119 (w), 12, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 175, Q: 40, Tla: 272. Favourite: Incredible Star. Owners: Mr. D. Nagaraj, Mr. P.S. Jagdish & Mr. V.P. Ghanesh. Trainer: P. Krishna.

Jkt: ₹4,324 (Nine tkts), Runner-up: 122 (137 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 3,106 (three tkts.), Tr (i): 77 (149 tkts.), (ii): 370 (48 tkts.).