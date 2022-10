Star Fling and Benin Bronze work well

Star Fling and Benin Bronze worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 27).

Outer sand: 800m: Asgarda (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Handy. Way To Go (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Andorra (Farhan Alam) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Cape Wickham (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-8.5, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Dali-Malakeye Ziba) (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42. Moved well.

1200m: The Intimidator (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Unextended.

Inner sand: 600m: Emperor Ashoka (C. Brisson) 48.5. Easy. Protea (rb) 46.5. Easy. Star Of Texas (rb) 43. Urged. Namak Halaal (rb) 36.5. In fine trim. Storm Breaker (rb) 43. Handy.

800m: Masterpiece (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Beauty Of The Turf (Farhan Alam) 1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Lordship (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Lady Blazer (rb), Trending Princess (rb) 1-3, 600/45. They finished together. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Epistoiary (M.S. Deora) 59, 600/45. Easy. Durango (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Sea Script (Manikandan) 1-3, 600/58. Easy. Embankment (Indrajeet Kumar) 56, 600/41. Worked well.

1000m: Felix (Manikandan), I Want It All (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy and level. My Opinion (A.M. Alam) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Emperor Charmavet (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Dark Son (C. Brisson) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend-Chapman's Peak) (rb), Jahzara (Mudasar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. Strombosis (Manikandan) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/45.5. Eased up.

1200m: Memory Lane (C. Brisson), Mr Kool (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/57, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and ended level. Jungledreams (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Eased up in the last part. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 45.5. Eased up. Star Fling (S. Kabdhar) 1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pleased. Benin Bronze (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Kay Star (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Eased up. Babu Vamsee (rb), Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 40. They were eased up. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 42.