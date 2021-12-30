Races

Chat and Chamonix show out

Mumbai: Chat and Chamonix showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 30) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Irrepressible (Neeraj) 39. Moved well.

800m: Tristar (rb), Doc Martin (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Former started two lengths in front and finished three lengths ahead. Flying Visit (Hamir) 51, 600/39. Moved freely. 3/y/o Top Class — Lovely Senorita (rb) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Petronia (Pradeep) 1-7, 600/42. Moved well. Chamonix (Kirtish) 1-8, 600/39. Moved attractively. 2/y/os King’s Ransom (Chouhan), Swift (Kirtish) 1-9, 600/42. They moved level freely. 2/y/o Chat (Pradeep) 1-6, 600/39. Pleased.

1200m: Enlightened (P. Shinde) 1-26, 600/42. Moved freely. North Star (Chouhan) 1-26, 600/42. Easy. Baku (rb) 1-19, 600/41. Pushed.

1400m: Minx (Kirtish), Hunting Goddess (Chouhan) 1-41, 600/44. Both moved freely. Arcadia (Kirtish), Miracle (Chouhan) 1-37, 600/44. Pair moved freely.

Outer sand.

800m: Superleggra (rb) 56, 600/43. Moved fluently.


