Champions Way, Fondness Of You, Immortal Beauty, Priceless Prince and Bold Act excel

December 05, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Champions Way, Fondness Of You, Immortal Beauty, Priceless Prince and Bold Act excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec 5).

Inner sand: 600m: Aircraft (R. Pradeep) 39.5. In fine nick. Agera (R. Pradeep) 40. Easy. Southernaristocrat (B. Paswan) 41. Moved well. Capri Girl (Ramesh K) 40. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Cash Out (R. Pradeep) 44. Worked well. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Shaped well. Star Concept (Suraj) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Priceless Prince (Shinde), Global Influence (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Time’s Planet (Rayan) 1-15, 600/44. Stretched out well.

1200m: Bold Act (Salman K), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Greeley (Rozario) 1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Eased up. Stravinsky (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. In fine nick. Fondness Of You (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A pleasing display.

1400m: Immortal Beauty (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1200m: Roman Emperor (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (rb), Carter (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41. First named impressed. A 2-y-o (Be Safe -Panthera) (Antony) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. Fit for the fray. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Halaqa) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Arod - Iris) (Aliyar) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former showed out. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep), Ardakan (A. Velu) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Phoebe (Darshan) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well. Step To Destiny (Surya), Gismo (Vivek), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Sancerre) (Saddam H) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. First two named were the pick. Philosophy (Antony), La Reina (Suraj) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Glorious Spectre (S. Shareef) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Suzanna) (R. Pradeep), Friya (A. Velu) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Oxytocin (R. Ravi), a 2-y-o (Surf Rider - Light) (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Winning Fortune) (Vivek), a 2-y-o (Dali - Enchanted Forest) (Shreyas) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Auntie Kathryn) (rb), Super Bold (Tousif), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Astra) (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 45. First two named were the pick. A 2-y-o (Shifting Power - Invicta) (R. Ravi), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Navajo Dream) (A. Ramu) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Worldly Wise (rb), Helios (R. Pradeep), Ranquelino (A. Velu) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. First named impressed. Jersey King (Tousif), Raffles (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Total Gallery - Xtreme) (A. Ramu), Golden Stride (R. Ravi) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44.5. They jumped out well.

