Races

Cellini, Darwin and Excelerator impress

Cellini, Darwin, Excelerator, Fuhrer and Sunrise Ruby impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Bright Approach (A. Prakash) 42. Easy.

800m: Fuhrer (A. Imran Khan) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Sunrise Ruby (Pradeep) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Twelfth Earl (Mosin) , Gusty Girl (P. Vinod) 51.5, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Darwin (Bhawani) 49.5, 600/38. Moved impressively. Spring Grove (Parmar) 50, 600/37.5. Worked well. Desert Fire (Agarwal) 49, 600/37. Moved well.

1000m: Zarak (T. Mahesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Moved well. Sandman (rb) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Chieftain (Parmar), Empower (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished five lengths ahead. Dali Swirl (Rupesh), Chezza (S.Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former ended three lengths in front.

1200m: Excelerator (rb), Juiced (Parmar) 1-20, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Majorella Blue (rb), Speculator (rb) 1-26, 600/42.5. Pair level. Redifined (Zervan), Willy Wonka (Akshay) 1-24, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Impressed a lot.

1400m: Commandment (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (Parmar) 1-37.5, 1200/1-21.5, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished well clear.

Outer Sand:

1000m: Orchids (Rupesh) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: 2/y/os Territories (Mudassar), Stunning Visual (Zervan) 1-10, 600/43. Former better. Vikramaditya (A. Imran Khan), Endeavour (Shelar) and Sinner (Mansoor) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/40. First and second names were level and finished four lengths ahead of the last name. 2/y/o Roderic O' Connor -- My Lakshmi (Pradeep), Habibi (Mosin) 1-9, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Scotland (Ayyar), 2/y/os Planetaire -- My Pension (rb) and Hunar (Shelar) 1-11, 600/44. They moved freely. 2/y/os Chat (A. Prakash), Mighty Wings (Pradeep) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved well and they finished level.

Mock race noted on December 23.

Race track:

1200m: Red Merlot (Aniket), Divine Hunt (Shubham) and Thea's Pet (Ayyar) 1-12.5, 600/36.5. Won by Dist, Dist.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2021 7:58:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/cellini-darwin-and-excelerator-impress/article38030579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY