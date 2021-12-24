Cellini, Darwin and Excelerator impress

Cellini, Darwin, Excelerator, Fuhrer and Sunrise Ruby impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Bright Approach (A. Prakash) 42. Easy.

800m: Fuhrer (A. Imran Khan) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Sunrise Ruby (Pradeep) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Twelfth Earl (Mosin) , Gusty Girl (P. Vinod) 51.5, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Darwin (Bhawani) 49.5, 600/38. Moved impressively. Spring Grove (Parmar) 50, 600/37.5. Worked well. Desert Fire (Agarwal) 49, 600/37. Moved well.

1000m: Zarak (T. Mahesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Moved well. Sandman (rb) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Chieftain (Parmar), Empower (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished five lengths ahead. Dali Swirl (Rupesh), Chezza (S.Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former ended three lengths in front.

1200m: Excelerator (rb), Juiced (Parmar) 1-20, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Majorella Blue (rb), Speculator (rb) 1-26, 600/42.5. Pair level. Redifined (Zervan), Willy Wonka (Akshay) 1-24, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Impressed a lot.

1400m: Commandment (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (Parmar) 1-37.5, 1200/1-21.5, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished well clear.

Outer Sand:

1000m: Orchids (Rupesh) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: 2/y/os Territories (Mudassar), Stunning Visual (Zervan) 1-10, 600/43. Former better. Vikramaditya (A. Imran Khan), Endeavour (Shelar) and Sinner (Mansoor) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/40. First and second names were level and finished four lengths ahead of the last name. 2/y/o Roderic O' Connor -- My Lakshmi (Pradeep), Habibi (Mosin) 1-9, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Scotland (Ayyar), 2/y/os Planetaire -- My Pension (rb) and Hunar (Shelar) 1-11, 600/44. They moved freely. 2/y/os Chat (A. Prakash), Mighty Wings (Pradeep) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved well and they finished level.

Mock race noted on December 23.

Race track:

1200m: Red Merlot (Aniket), Divine Hunt (Shubham) and Thea's Pet (Ayyar) 1-12.5, 600/36.5. Won by Dist, Dist.