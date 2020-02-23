Caprisca, Thomas Hardy catch the eye

Caprisca, Thomas Hardy and Headway caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb.23) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Zenith (rb), Lovely Fairy (S.Amit) 39.5. Pair level. Steppenwolf (S.J.Sunil) 39.5. Moved freely.

800m: Powerful Lady (Nicky Mackay), Menilly (C.S.Jodha) 51, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Saddle In The Wind (Rupesh), Juliette (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Alpine Dancer (Kamble) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Del Mar (Parmar), Copper Queen (Kharadi) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Pilatus (Peter) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Headway (Nicky Mackay), Stick To The Plan (C.S.Jodha) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Castilian (Akshay) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Auburn (Kadam) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Decpario (Yash), Sachertorte (Kamble) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Flaming Lamborgini (Dashrath) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Victorious Spirit (Kadam), Birkin Blower (Akshay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Touch Of Faith (C.S.Jodha), Live By Night (Nicky Mackay) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Ithaca (David Egan) 1-26, 600/42.5. Easy. Thomas Hardy (Kadam), Noble Heir (Akshay) 1-19.5, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Moldova (Kadam), Splashing (Akshay) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/41. They were easy.

1400m: Caprisca (C.S.Jodha) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Outer sand

1400m: Zanzibaar (rb) 1-40, 600/45. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Melania (David Egan), Relentless Pursuit (Ayyar) and Dazzling Eyes (rb) 1-6, 600/39. Melania finished six lengths ahead.