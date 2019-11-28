Bostonia pleases

Bostonia pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 28)

Inner sand:

600m: Piper Regina (Irvan) 40. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Forever Together (S. Hussain), a 2-y-o (Tazahum - State Secret) (Mark) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Natalie (Vivek) 44.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Bostonia (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Eminence Grise (Indrajeet), Arlette (R. Marshall) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Headi's Folly (Rayan), Buraaq (A. Vishwanath) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished distance ahead. Kings Speech (David Allan), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Messalina) (N. Rajesh) 1-43, (1,400-600) 1-0. They jumped out well. Wild Wild Angels (Surya), Brigadier General (T.S. Jodha) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52. They took a good jump and finished level. Zala Princess (rb), String Of Pearls (rb) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. They jumped out well.