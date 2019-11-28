Races

Bostonia pleases

more-in

Bostonia pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 28)

Inner sand:

600m: Piper Regina (Irvan) 40. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Forever Together (S. Hussain), a 2-y-o (Tazahum - State Secret) (Mark) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Natalie (Vivek) 44.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Bostonia (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Eminence Grise (Indrajeet), Arlette (R. Marshall) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Headi's Folly (Rayan), Buraaq (A. Vishwanath) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished distance ahead. Kings Speech (David Allan), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Messalina) (N. Rajesh) 1-43, (1,400-600) 1-0. They jumped out well. Wild Wild Angels (Surya), Brigadier General (T.S. Jodha) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52. They took a good jump and finished level. Zala Princess (rb), String Of Pearls (rb) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. They jumped out well.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 6:29:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/bostonia-pleases/article30107265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY