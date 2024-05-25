Spark Is Back, In The Light, West Brook, Corinthian, Royal Mysore and Never Give In excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 25).

Inner sand:

1000m: Run For The Sun (Naveen K) 1-8, 600/40. In fine condition.

Outer sand:

600m: Alsvior (Arvind K) 44. In fine trim. Meropi (Tejeshwar) 45. Easy. Jully (B. Paswan) 44.5. Moved freely. Knotty Charmer (rb) 43.5. Pleased. My Visionary (Chetan K) 45. Note. Golden Legend (S. Shareef) 44.5. Shaped well. Siege Courageous (Naveen K) 43. Impressed.

1000m: Double Scotch (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/43. Moved attractively. Elveden (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Never Give In (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display. Pharazon (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Royal Mysore (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Corinthian (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In pink of condition. West Brook (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A good display. Agnostic (Abhay S) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Vivaldo (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. In The Light (G. Vivek) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Makoto (M. Naveen), Michiko (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Spark Is Back (Sai Kiran), Masaki (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Connecting Dots (G. Vivek), Mystical Forest (Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished distance ahead. Top Of The Line (Vivek), LG’s Star (G. Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. They finished level.

1400m: Memorable Time (rg) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Kalki (Darshan), Secret Saint (Abhay S) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Brilliant Blue (rb), Victor Hugo (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. They are in fine trim.