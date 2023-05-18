Bengaluru summer meeting gets underway from Saturday

May 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The 24-day Bengaluru summer meeting will commence on May 20 and conclude on August 4 with the racing being held mainly on the weekends except during the last week.

Briefing the media, Shivakumar Kheny, chairman and senior steward of Bangalore Turf Club, said the prize money estimated to bepaid during the meeting would be approximately ₹18.4 crore as against ₹14.41. crore for the 2022 summer meeting.

The added money for the Bangalore Summer Derby is ₹1 crore with the club guaranteeing a total prize money of ₹2 crore and the added money for the Fillies Championship Stakes and the Colts Championship Stakes will be ₹25 lakh each with the club guaranteeing a prize money of ₹50 lakh.

For three races — D.T. Racing & Breeding LLP Juvenile Million (sponsored by D.R. Thacker), Coromandel Gromor BTC Anniversary Cup (sponsored by Coromandel Gromor) and the Hooves Of Steel Sumangala TMT Million (sponsored by Sumangala Steel Ltd) — the added money will be ₹12 lakh inclusive of the club’s contribution of ₹6 lakh and an equal contribution by the sponsor.

With 742 horses, including 165 from outstation, stabled in the BTC premises, 650 are expected to participate. Nearly 50 trainers and 100 jockeys are also expected to participate.

The Board of Appeal, reconstituted effective from the commencement of meeting, is S. Chockalingam (chairman), Y. Jagannath, Kenneth Pinto, K.R. Prakash, I.S.N. Prasad and C.H. Pratap Reddy.

Racing dates: May: 20 and 21, 27 and 28; June: 3 and 4, 10 and 11, 17 and 18, 24 and 25; July: 1 and2, 8 and 9, 15 and 16, 22 and 23, 29 and 30; August: 3 and 4.