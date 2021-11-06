The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club decided to cancel the races to be held on Saturday (Nov. 6) due to persistent overnight rains and inclement weather rendering the underfoot conditions of the race track not conducive for racing.
Bengaluru Saturday races cancelled
BENGALURU:
November 06, 2021 17:55 IST
