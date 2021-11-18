Bengaluru Friday and Saturday’s races cancelled

The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to cancel the sixth and seventh day of the Bangalore Winter Meeting, scheduled to be held on Friday (Nov. 19) and Saturday (Nov. 20), due to persistent rain and inclement weather rendering the underfoot conditions of the race track not conducive for racing.
