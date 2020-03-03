Races

Beemer and La Teste show out

Beemer and La Teste showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Mar. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lorraine (Chouhan) 42. Easy.

800m: Fuhrer (rb), Gilt Edge (A. Gaikwad) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Mzilikazi (Kharadi) 55, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Hunt For Gold (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Alluring Silver (David Egan) 56.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Bronx (Chouhan) 58, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Nicollini (rb) 1-10, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. La Teste (Mahesh), Night Hunt (Akshay) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead. Miss Muffet (Nicky Mackay) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Twinspire (Dashrath), Seniority (Hamir) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Multistarrer (Dashrath), Windy City (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former was one length better. Polyneices (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Beemer (David Egan) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively.

1200m: Parisian (Kharadi), Rhapsody (Mosin) 1-22.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead.

