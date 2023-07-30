HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Axlrod shines

July 30, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Pune:

Axlrod shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 30) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Liam (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Koenig (Saqlain), Chieftain (Mosin) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. She’s A Teaser (Towfeeq) 57, 600/42. Easy. Gimme (P. Dhebe) 54, 600/41. Urged. Impunity (Neeraj) 57, 600/43. Easy.  Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha), Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe), Decacorn (Parmar) 56, 600/41. They were easy. Chopin (Kirtish) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Scaramanga (rb) 52, 600/37. Pressed. Chamonix (C. Umesh), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Gangster (H. Gore) 55, 600/40. Urged. Easy Rider (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Pushed.

1000m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Good. Bugatti (Chouhan), Alexandros (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha), Uzi (Zeeshan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and comfortably finished a distance ahead. Murwara Princess (Merchant), Cipher (Saqlain) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Ciana (Chouhan), Capucine (Kirtish) 1-27, 600/43. Pair easy. Capitolium (Neeraj), Chenevix Trench (Kirtish) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They were urged and finished level. Rush (Chouhan), Fontana (Kirtish) 1-26, 800/56, 600/42. Former was three lengths superior. Scorcese (Zeeshan) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part.

1400m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-42, 600/43. Moved freely. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.