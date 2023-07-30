Axlrod shines

July 30, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Pune:

Axlrod shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 30) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Liam (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Koenig (Saqlain), Chieftain (Mosin) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. She’s A Teaser (Towfeeq) 57, 600/42. Easy. Gimme (P. Dhebe) 54, 600/41. Urged. Impunity (Neeraj) 57, 600/43. Easy. Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha), Pride’s Angel (Hamir) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe), Decacorn (Parmar) 56, 600/41. They were easy. Chopin (Kirtish) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Scaramanga (rb) 52, 600/37. Pressed. Chamonix (C. Umesh), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Gangster (H. Gore) 55, 600/40. Urged. Easy Rider (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Pushed.

1000m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Good. Bugatti (Chouhan), Alexandros (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha), Uzi (Zeeshan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and comfortably finished a distance ahead. Murwara Princess (Merchant), Cipher (Saqlain) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Ciana (Chouhan), Capucine (Kirtish) 1-27, 600/43. Pair easy. Capitolium (Neeraj), Chenevix Trench (Kirtish) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They were urged and finished level. Rush (Chouhan), Fontana (Kirtish) 1-26, 800/56, 600/42. Former was three lengths superior. Scorcese (Zeeshan) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part.

1400m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-42, 600/43. Moved freely. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.