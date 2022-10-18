Ashwa Magadheera, Serdar, Knotty Dancer, Multifaceted, Aldgate and Stormy Ocean impress

October 18, 2022 17:52 IST

Ashwa Magadheera, Serdar, Knotty Dancer, Multifaceted, Aldgate and Stormy Ocean impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 18)

I nner sand:

600m: Dawn Rising (Indrajeet) 40. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Tactical Command (S. John) 1-7, 600/39. In fine nick. Knotty Woods (Nazerul) 1-10, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Fortunatus (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. In fine trim. Memorable Time (rb), Striking Memory (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. They worked well.

Outer sand:600m: Silent Trigger (Nazerul) 44.5. Moved freely. Mirra (Antony) 44. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Memoritor (rb), Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-16, 600/44. They finished level. Dallas Drifter (B. Paswan) 1-14, 600/45. Note. Red Lucifer (Vaibhav) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Stormy Ocean (Arul) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. A good display. War Trial (B. Paswan) 1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Golden Vision (M. Naveen) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/41. Impressed. Balor (B. Paswan) 1-14, 600/42. Fit for the fray. The King N I (Indrajeet) 1-12, 600/42. Maintains form. Aceros (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Exalted Dream (Nazerul) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1200m: My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43. Pleased. Blues Ballad (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Serdar (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved impressively. Thousand Words (Antony), Harmonia (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Jai Vikram (S.K. Paswan), Michigan Melody (B. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Aldgate (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. A fine display. Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Star Comet (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy. Emeraldo (rb), Max Mueller (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They worked well. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1400m: Elusive Girl (B. Paswan) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Handy. Knotty Dancer (Antony) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Evaldo (R. Girish) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Brooklyn Supreme (Tauseef) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine shape. Dr. Logan (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1600m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj), Knight In Hooves (Rayan) 1-53, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They put up a pleasing display while the latter joined at 600m and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Gerontocrat (Jagadeesh), Able One (B. Paswan) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished two lengths ahead. Donna Bella (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out smartly. Anzac Pipernal (Mark), Art Gallery (Tousif K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. The Intruder (R. Pradeep), Croissantino (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead.