Anjeze, Track Striker and Golden Oaks shine

Anjeze, Track Striker and Golden Oaks shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 17)

Inner sand:

600m: Silver Eclipse (A. Imran), Rafa (Asif Khan) 40.5. They moved well.

1200m: Anjeze (R. Marshall) 1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Starry Wind (R. Pradeep) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Strode out well.

1400m: Salazaar (Mrs. Silva) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Treasure Delight (Mark), Amazing Skill (Gnaneshwar) 1-41, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Forever Together (S. Hussain) 44.5. Shaped well. Sainthood (S. John) 44.5. Worked well. Legend Is Back (rb) 43.5. Moved well. Aferpi (Antony) 45.5. Easy. Sea Of Cortez (Nazerul) 43.5. Pleased.

1000m: Ashwa Raftar (rb), El Matador (Vishwanath) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. They moved together. Golden Oaks (David Allan) 1-16, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Towering Presence (R. Marshall) 1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Sakura (R. Marshall) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Track Striker (Antony) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Impressed.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Memory Bay) (R. Marshall), Constantinople (S.K. Paswan) 1-19, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former showed out. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran), Top News (Asif Khan) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Stone House (Manish R), Ultimate Choice (Kiran Rai) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out smartly. Constanza (rb), Arabian Phoenix (Darshan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished four lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Whatsthesript - Charokee Star) (Mark), Whatsthescript-Villandry) (Prabhakaran) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished distance ahead. Tarani (M. Naveen), Siyouni (S. Hussain) 1-25, (1,200-600) 38. They took a good jump and finished level. Bold Runner (Naveen K), Silent Trigger (A. Ramu) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. They jumped out well. Flat Out (Chetan G), Sultana (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.