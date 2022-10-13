Andorra, Alexander, Preakness, Cape Wickham, Bohemian Grandeur and Amore please

Outer sand: 800m: Jungledreams (rb) Royal Baron (Koshi Kumar) 57, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Martingale (rb) 55.5, 600/42.5. Extended. Multicrown (S. Kabdhar), Multiwave (rb) 1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Dear Lady (Yash Narredu) 56.5, 600/43.5. Unextended.

1000m: Be Calm (S.A. Amit) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Shaped well. The Intimidator (Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/44. Cheval Blanc (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44. Fit. Rubirosa (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Alexander (rb), Preakness (Yash Narredu) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Cape Wickham (Farhan Alam) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. Maintains form. La Jefa (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. Extended. Bienfaisant (Farhan Alm) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. In good shape. A 2-y-o (Gusto - Eternal Desire (S.A. Amit), Speculation (S. Kabdhar) 1-16.5, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. They ended level. Anatolia (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Pushed in the last part. A 2-y-o (Dali - Ice Fantasy) (S. Kabdhar), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Somethingabouther) (S.A. Amit) 1-14.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They worked well.

1200m: Andorra (Yash Narredu) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Marshall (S. A. Amit) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Moved well.

Inner sand: 600m: Succession (Yash Narredu) 39. He moved well within himself. A 2-y-o (Dali - Adlicia) (P. Sai Kumar), a 2-y-o (Dali Legendofthephoenix) (rb) 43.5. Undeniable (rb) 46.5. Winraise (rb) 44.5. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Capriani) (rb), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Kinky Boots) (rb) 47.5.

800m: Catelyn (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Gods Plan (Khet Singh) 56.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. Windsor Walk (rb) 57, 600/43. In good condition. Gatlin (S. Imran) 56, 600/44. Fit. Divina (C. Brisson) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Ignition (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Lebua (Khet Singh) 1-1, 600/43.5. Renegade (rb), Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 58, 600/43.5. They moved together. A 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Sinai) (rb), a 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Sheer Class) (rb), 1-3, 600/47.5. Albinus (Yash Narredu) 58, 600/44.5. Easy. Big Treasure (Khet Singh) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Romualdo (A.M. Alam) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Durango (Ishwar Singh) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.Easy. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Thunderbay) (Ishwar Sing) 1-11, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Well in hand. Star Romance (rb) 1-13. Eased up. Beauregard (S. Imran)1-10, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Extended. Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Little Wonder (S. Imran), Mystify (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar), Sweet Fragrance (rb), Excellent Star (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Right Move (A.M. Alam) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Angelino (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Imperial Verse) (Farhan Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Ganton (Farhan Alam) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. The Sting (Ishwar Singh), Amore (rb) 1-6, 800/54, 600/41.5. Latter who was four lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished a length in front.

1200m: Carnoustie (Iashwar Singh) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Wakeful (Ishwar Singh) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Bohemian Grandeur (Farhan Alam), Prince Of Windsor (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 800/54, 600/39.5. Former showed out. Abilitare (Ishwar Singh), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) ( S. Imran) 1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. They were easy.