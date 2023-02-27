Anab E Shahi for the Royal Arion Club Million

February 27, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Hyderabad:

The three-year-old colt Anab E Shahi, who won comfortably in his last start may score an encore in the Royal Arion Club Million, the main attraction of Monday’s (Feb. 27) races.

The Gmax Race System, which uses lightweight GPS trackers to provide real-time data such as speed, positioning, stride length, running order and timing for all horses in a race, will also be launched on the day.

1. REPUBLIC PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 12.50 p.m.: 1. Cape Town (7) B. Nikhil 60.5, 2. Double Bonanza (9) Kuldeep S 60.5, 3. Special Effort (2) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 4. Janasu (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58, 5. Canterbury (5) Md. Ekram Alam 57, 6. Good Day (1) R.S. Jodha 55, 7. Raniji (6) Santosh Raj 53, 8. Ella Eldingar (3) G. Naresh 51.5 and 9. Ar Superior (8) P. Sai Kumar 51.

1. CANTERBURY, 2. CAPE TOWN, 3. DOUBLE BONANZA

2. HERITAGE PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.20: 1. Milton Keynes (2) S. Saqlain 60, 2. High Reward (4) Md. Ekram Alam 59.5, 3. Desert Sultan (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58, 4. Blast In Class (1) Santosh Raj 56, 5. Tripurari (5) D.S. Deora 56, 6. Star Cruise (6) Kiran Naidu 54, 7. Deccan Ranger (3) Ajay Kumar 53.5, 8. The Hambone (9) Hindu Singh 53, 9. Gaugain (8) P. Sai Kumar 52.5 and 10. Jet Falcon (10) B. Nikhil 50.5.

1. BLAST IN CLASS, 2. MILTON KEYNES, 3. TRIPURARI

3. MIR FAZILATH HUSSAIN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) , 1.50: 1. True Icon (6) Shivansh 60, 2. True Marshal (5) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Morior Invictus (3) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 4. Top In Class (8) Mohit Singh 57, 5. N R I Sun (7) Hindu Singh 56.5, 6. Bellagio (1) S. Saqlain 53.5, 7. Wind Sprite (2) Afroz Khan 52.5 and 8. Southern Act (4) P. Sai Kumar 51.5.

1. TRUE MARSHAL, 2. BELLAGIO, 3. TRUE ICON

4. REPUBLIC PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 2.20: 1. Challenger (6) R.S. Jodha 60.5, 2. My Way Or Highway (7) Mohit Singh 59.5, 3. Aiza (8) Deepak Singh 58, 4. Sweet Melody (1) Nakhat Singh 59, 5. Ilango (9) Sonu Kumar 57, 6. Honourable Lady (3) Santosh Raj 56.5, 7. Dream Jewel (4) Kiran Naidu 53, 8. Alina (2) Rafique Sk. 51.5 and 9. It’s My Life (5) B. Nikhil 50.

1. MY WAY OR HIGHWAY, 2. CHALLENGER, 3. AIZA

5. MIR FAZILATH HUSSAIN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.55: 1. N R I Sport (6) Hindu Singh 60, 2. La Mirage (4) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 3. Bangor On Dee (2) S. Saqlain 58.5, 4. Miss Little Angel (3) Sonu Kumar 58, 5. Angelita (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 6. Silk (8) Gaurav Singh 54, 7. Strauss (5) Akshay Kumar 53, 8. Mr. Perfect (1) Mohit Singh 51.5 and 9. Starwalt (7) Kuldeep S 50.5.

1. LA MIRAGE, 2. STRAUSS, 3. BANGOR ON DEE

6. POCHRAM PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.30: 1. Clefairy (3) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Pal Cha (2) Gaurav Singh 59, 3. N R I Ultrapower (10) Shivansh 58.5, 4. Alpine Girl (9) Mohit Singh 57.5, 5. Role Model (7) Nakhat Singh 57, 6. Varrenna (4) Md. Ekram Alam 56.5, 7. Queen Blossom (1) Md. Ismail 55, 8. Das (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54, 9. Creative Force (6) Rafique Sk. 52.5 and 10. I Am Superman (8) D.S. Deora 51.5.

1. N R I ULTRAPOWER, 2. CLEFAIRY, 3. PAL CHA

7. GHULAM AHMED MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I), 4.05: 1. Watch My Stride (7) Abhay Singh 61, 2. Soloist (4) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Premier Action (10) Afroz Khan 56, 4. Amyra (3) S. Saqlain 55.5, 5. Kingston (8) R.S. Jodha 55.5, 6. General Atlantic (9) Gaurav Singh 55, 7. Trump Star (11) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 8. Kesariya Balam (5) G. Naresh 52.5, 9. Mark My Day (6) B. Nikhil 52, 10. City Of Bliss (12) Neeraj 51, 11. Ashwa Morocco (1) Hindu Singh 50 and 12. Unsung Hero (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 50.

1. SOLOIST 2. GENERAL ATLANTIC, 3. CITY OF BLISS

8. ROYAL ARION CLUB MILLION (1600m), 3-y-o only, 4.40: 1. N R I Doublepower (8) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Anab E Shahi (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 3. Detective (3) B. Nikhil 54.5, 4. Huntingdon (5) S. Saqlain 54.5, 5. Lucky Zone (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 6. Truth (6) Imran Chisty 54.5, 7. Livermore (1) Afroz Khan 53, 8. Encore (9) Nakhat Singh 51.5 and 9. Sian (2) Neeraj 51.5.

1. ANAB E SHAHI, 2. N R I DOUBLEPOWER, 3. LIVERMORE

9. HERITAGE PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5.15: 1. Top Diamond (5) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Its On (3) D.S. Deora 59, 3. N R I Fantasy (6) Hindu Singh 58.5, 4. Fresh Hope (8) B. Nikhil 56, 5. Happy Go Lucky (4) Ashad Asbar 56, 6. Lights On (1) R.S. Jodha 54, 7. Hot Seat (7) S. Saqlain 53.5, 8. Sound Echo (2) Kuldeep S 53 and 9. Tantalising Star (9) Mohit Singh 52.5.

1. HAPPY GO LUCKY, 2. ITS ON, 3. FRESH HOPE

Day’s Best: TRUE MARSHAL

Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6. (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.