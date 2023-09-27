Amreli well prepped to come good in the Civil Services Trophy 

September 27, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - MYSURU:

Amreli, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Civil Services Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Wednesday (Sept. 27). False rails (width about 7m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. PENAMBUR PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Mulliner (1) Inayat 62, 2. Udukai (3) Koshi K 62, 3. Fair Counsel (4) R. Ravi 60, 4. Mega Success (6) Vivek 60, 5. Game Boy (7) A. Merchant 59.5, 6. Angelic Star (8) B. Dharshan 57.5, 7. Elite Agent (9) Angad 57.5, 8. Saro Bird (5) T. Pavan 56.5, 9. The Intruder (10) R. Pradeep 56.5 and 10. Natural Speed (2) G. Vivek 54.5.

1. NATURAL SPEED, 2. GAME BOY, 3. FAIR COUNSEL

2. SHIMSHA PLATE (1,100m), rated 20- to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. D Lord (2) Jagadeesh 62.5, 2. Ineffable (10) A.K. Aniket 60, 3. Ochre (9) Abhishek Mhatre 58, 4. D Thirteen Twelve (4) Inayat 57, 5. Catalina (8) S. Shareef 56.5, 6. Country Magic (5) G. Vivek 55, 7. Star Speck (7) Koshi K 55, 8. Come Alive (6) Shreyas S 54, 9. I Can (1) Kiran Rai 54 and 10. Festive Star (3) A. Merchant 52.

1. I CAN, 2. COUNTRY MAGIC, 3. OCHRE

3. RANGA FAMILY CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Eddie The Eagle (1) A.K. Aniket 6, 2. Revelator (3) Angad 57.5, 3. Minx (7) B. Dharshan 56, 4. Real Show (6) M. Rajesh K 55.5, 5. Lucky Point (2) T. Pavan 54.5, 6. Tenali (5) Kiran Rai 54, 7. Vijaya Brave (8) R. Shiva K 54 and 8. Spiritual Force (4) Shreyas S 50.

1. TENALI, 2. SPIRITUAL FORCE, 3. EDDIE THE EAGLE

4. CIVIL SERVICES TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 & above, 4-00: 1. Dandi Satyagraha (2) Koshi K 63.5, 2. Michigan Melody (8) Antony 58, 3. Tracer Bullet (4) Inayat 55.5, 4. Amreli (3) Trevor 53.5, 5. Court Jester (1) Shreyas S 53.5, 6. Eternal Princess (5) Vinod Shinde 53.5, 7. Gemini (7) A. Baandal 53, 8. Kensington Court (6) M. Rajesh K 52 and 9. Proud (9) M. Shahid 51.5.

1. AMRELI, 2. MICHIGAN MELODY, 3. ETERNAL PRINCESS

5. INDRADHANUSH PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Twilight Fame (7) Angad 60, 2. Inexhaustible (4) Prabhu K 57, 3. Angeles (15) Antony 55, 4. The Whispering (8) A. Ramu 55, 5. Natural Hunter (13) Koshi K 54, 6. Cool Winter (9) A. Baandal 53.5, 7. Diamond Hooves (1) Vinod Shinde 53.5, 8 Multisided (12) Trevor 53.5, 9. Raaz (14) S. Shareef 53.5, 10. Polar Queen (3) L.A. Rozario 53, 11. Flying Falcon (6) A. Merchant 52.5, 12. Magic In Me (11) Madhu Sudhan 52, 13. The Atlantus (10) H. Chandragiri 52, 14. Superhero (5) Tousif 51.5 and 15. Colossal (2) M. Rajesh K 51.

1. MULTISIDED, 2. ANGELES, 3. DIAMOND HOOVES

6. INDRADHANUSH PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Magic Circle (12) Koshi K 61, 2. Defining Power (10) Kiran Rai 60, 3. Free Spirited (9) Faiz 60, 4. Legionary (5) Angad 59, 5. D Warrior (1) R. Shiva K 58.5, 6. Eye The Mind (8) B. Dharshan 58, 7. Seventh Samurai (11) Antony 57, 8. Dalhousie (3) T. Pavan 55.5, 9. Mighty Swallow (13) Arvind K 55.5, 10. Percivale (7) Jagadeesh 55.5, 11. Dame Fonteyn (14) Abhishek Mhatre 55, 12. Rembrandt (2) Shreyas S 55, 13. Nishk (15) Prabhu K 54.5, 14. Flying Brave (4) S. Shareef 54 and 15. D United (6) M. Rajesh K 51.

1. REMBRANDT, 2. MIGHTY SWALLOW, 3. SEVENTH SAMURAI

Day’s best: AMRELI

Double: MULTISIDED – REMBRANDT

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 and 6; Tr (i) 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6.