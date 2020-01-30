Ambrosio wins Stayers Trail Stakes

S. Attaollahi trained Ambrosio (Trevor up) won the Stayers Trail Stakes, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Jan 30). The winner is owned by Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Jockey Trevor and Trainer Pradeep Annaiah made it a treble in today’s races.

The results

1. HARANGI PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35: SAINTHOOD (Trevor) 1, Casey (S. John) 2, My Vision (Nazerul) 3 and High Priestess (David Allan) 4. 3/4, 3-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 39.00s. ₹41 (w), 12, 21 and 43 (p), SHP: 65, THP: 89, FP: 584, Q: 180, Trinella: 2,774 and 1,783, Exacta: 12,753 and 2,277. Favourite: High Priestess. Owner: Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty. Owner: Neil Devaney.

2. ULLAL BEACH PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20, 6-y-o & over: HUNTERS MOON (Rayan) 1, Dontbreaktherules (Selvaraj) 2, Santorini Secret (Tousif Khan) 3 and Astron (Irvan) 4. Not run: Country’s Pearl. 2, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 07.86s. ₹21 (w), 12, 26 and 30 (p), SHP: 67, THP: 69, FP: 211, Q: 100, Trinella: 1,937 and 758, Exacta: 3,231 and 1,385. Favourite: Hunters Moon. Owner: Mrs. Deepa Devaney. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

3. BULL TEMPLE PLATE (2,000m), rated 60 & above: VELOCIDAD (Srinath) 1, Roma Victor (Trevor) 2, Indian Pharaoh (David Allan) 3 and Nanhipari (A. Imran) 4. Nose, 1 and 5-1/4. 2m 05.49s. ₹20 (w), 12 and 15 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 32, FP: 50, Q: 34, Trinella: 69 and 47, Exacta: 123 and 85. Favourite: Velocidad. Owners: Mr. Gautam Aggarwal & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

4. SHIVANASAMUDRA TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 5-y-o & over: DEPTH CHARGE (K. Raghu) 1, Akita Pro (Suraj) 2, Side Winder (Arvind Kumar) 3 and Sahara (Nazerul) 4. 2-1/2, Snk and 1-1/4. 1m 11.89s. ₹127 (w), 22, 13 and 27 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 60, FP: 569, Q: 133, Trinella: 2,131 and 1,370, Exacta: 9,534 and 5,254. Favourite: Akita Pro. Owner: Mr. Gnanadeva Rao. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

5. HURRICANE STUD PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: MORRANE GABRIELLA (R. Pradeep) 1, Poseidon (Darshan) 2, Whizzo (S. Shareef) 3 and Reczai (M. Naveen) 4. Not run: Bold Move. 1, Lnk and 2-3/4. 1m 25.08s. ₹134 (w), 23, 20 and 17 (p), SHP: 61, THP: 52, FP: 1,025, Q: 760, Trinella: 6,692 and 2,868, Exacta: 73,888 and 15,833. Favourite: Mohican. Owner: Mr. R. Keshava Moorthy. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

6. STAYERS TRAIL STAKES (2,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): AMBROSIO (Trevor) 1, Angelino (R. Marshall) 2, Treasure Striker (I. Chisty) 3 and Secretive Force (Suraj) 4. 3-1/4, 3 and 15-1/2. 2m 35.89s. ₹17 (w), 10 and 23 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 23, FP: 81, Q: 89, Trinella: 245 and 124. Favourite: Ambrosio. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. JOG FALLS PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: SONGKRAN (Trevor) 1, Amazonite (S. Shareef) 2, Charmaine (I. Chisty) 3 and Hafnium (S. John) 4. Not run: Red Galileo. Nose, Shd and 4-1/2. 1m 13.44s. ₹76 (w), 22, 16 and 21 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 57, FP: 252, Q: 169, Trinella: 1,196 and 489, Exacta: 1,905 and 579. Favourite: Hafnium. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: S. Dominic.

8. SHIVANASAMUDRA TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 5-y-o & over: PSYCHIC WARRIOR (Srinath) 1, Colonel Harty (K. Raghu) 2, Alberetta (Vaibhav) 3 and Spanish Beauty (S. John) 4. 1-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 12.46s. ₹26 (w), 11, 17 and 29 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 62, FP: 123, Q: 76, Trinella: 920 and 448, Exacta: 1,918 and 717. Favourite: Psychic Warrior. Owner: Mr. Hisqueel Taher. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: ₹33,248 (14 tkts); Runner up: 6,045 (33 tkts); Treble (i): 2,755 (five tkts); (ii): 235 (128 tkts).